The United Nations Security Council is expected to ratify the resolution by a virtual vote on Wednesday, calling on countries to end hostilities to focus on the Kovid-19 virus, according to a draft of the resolution seen by CVN.

Almost four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, it was the UN Wing’s first step in protecting international peacekeeping. More than 10 million people have been infected with the virus and the council has been widely condemned for failing to accept any action as various wars have been going on for several months.

The heated conflict between China and the US has blocked the deal for months. China is angry with the US for not mentioning the WHO and blaming Beijing for the virus in the early months of the talks.

WHO is not mentioned in the final draft resolution. The resolution “supports the general and immediate cessation of hostilities and the efforts of the Secretary-General under all circumstances on its agenda.”

It states that at least 90 days of ceasefire during the coronavirus outbreak will help “provide humanitarian assistance safely, unhindered and uninterrupted.” The fight against ISIS and terrorism in Iraq is an exception.

Although more than 100 countries have agreed to this goal, the UN has acknowledged that the call by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez for a ceasefire due to the virus has not dramatically affected the outcome.

The vote is taking place over a two-day period and will be held virtually as the council chamber was closed months ago when it spread.

The results will be read after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.