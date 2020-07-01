Top News

The United Nations Security Council is expected to ratify the first coronavirus resolution on Wednesday

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
1 Views
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo
UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez EuropanusWire / Godo / Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council is expected to ratify the resolution by a virtual vote on Wednesday, calling on countries to end hostilities to focus on the Kovid-19 virus, according to a draft of the resolution seen by CVN.

Almost four months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, it was the UN Wing’s first step in protecting international peacekeeping. More than 10 million people have been infected with the virus and the council has been widely condemned for failing to accept any action as various wars have been going on for several months.

The heated conflict between China and the US has blocked the deal for months. China is angry with the US for not mentioning the WHO and blaming Beijing for the virus in the early months of the talks.

WHO is not mentioned in the final draft resolution. The resolution “supports the general and immediate cessation of hostilities and the efforts of the Secretary-General under all circumstances on its agenda.”

It states that at least 90 days of ceasefire during the coronavirus outbreak will help “provide humanitarian assistance safely, unhindered and uninterrupted.” The fight against ISIS and terrorism in Iraq is an exception.

Although more than 100 countries have agreed to this goal, the UN has acknowledged that the call by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez for a ceasefire due to the virus has not dramatically affected the outcome.

The vote is taking place over a two-day period and will be held virtually as the council chamber was closed months ago when it spread.

READ  The soul-searching emotional anthem led to the moment

The results will be read after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment