The US, Brazil and others initially lifted lockdowns. It was getting worse.

In contrast, three of the four countries with the highest number of deaths and cases in the world – the United States, Brazil and India – did not properly close or reopen before their cases declined.

On Tuesday, the EU officially accepted the recommendations of 15 countries who consider it safe enough to allow their residents to travel. To join the list, countries must check several boxes: their new cases per 100,000 citizens in the previous 14 days must be equal to or less than the EU, and they have a steady or decreasing trend of new cases compared to the previous 14 days.

The Coalition also examines what countries like Contact Tracing are taking and how reliable each country’s data is.

The list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China is also on the list where the virus originated, but the EU only provides China entry on the status of mutual arrangements.

They have a common theme in their examination of the coronavirus response in 14 countries. Despite the economic pressure, the majority refused to reduce social distance measures while their cases were still growing. And when they lifted their lockdowns, they did it carefully, step by step.

Scientists say there is a possibility of a lockdown Prevented hundreds of millions of infections Around the world. According to a modeling study published in the scientific journal Nature last month, as of early April, shutdown procedures saved 285 million people in China, 49 million in Italy and 60 million in the US.

“I don’t think any human effort has saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There are huge personal costs to stay at home and cancel events, but the data makes a huge difference every day,” the data said. The lead author of the study, Solomon Hsiang, is Professor and Director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley.

How successful the lockdown is depends on many factors, including whether it was put in place early on. The two lockdowns are not identical, so in countries like Italy or Spain, people face fines if they are looking for something else to do outside of their homes. In Japan, staying at home is a recommendation rather than an order.

Australia, Canada and New Zealand have struggled to restrict travel, and in other countries, including Algeria, Georgia and Morocco, children first saw the pandemic impact as schools closed.

Other actions include house-to-house orders, unnecessary store closures, detention and disassembly. Some countries, such as Algeria, Rwanda, Montenegro and China, have spread after lifting sanctions. This has prompted authorities to reintroduce certain measures locally.

In China, the capital city Beijing had a partial lockdown last month as a new cluster was linked to the food market. Montenegro, which has seen a new outbreak of cases after three weeks of being virus-free, brought a ban on mass incidents last week. In Rwanda, health officials placed several villages on renewed lockdown last week after new cases emerged.

But the embargoes that have begun to deal with the disease have done so much damage to the economy, and further exacerbated the disparities between education and the workplace, as well as gender, race and socio-economic backgrounds.

With the closure of shops and schools and the halt of almost all travel, hundreds of millions of people around the world are suddenly found unemployed. Although the experts on infectious diseases have warned of lifting sanctions, some leaders, including US President Donald Trump, say the impact on the economy is one reason for the rapid reopening.

An earlier version of the story claimed that the number of lives claimed by scientists was false because of lockdowns. This has been corrected.