The US has charged the former Panama President’s sons with bribery and money laundering

PANAMA CITY – Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli have been charged by US prosecutors over bribery and money laundering linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Luis Enrique Martinelli, 38, and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, 40, were arrested as they attempted to board a plane to Panama City in Guatemala City, Guatemala police said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Martinelli family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the family said in a statement after the arrest that the sons had legal help in Guatemala and were working to make the move to Panama.

Odebrecht was central to the Latin American corruption scandal that was uncovered in 2014, when the company bribed more than $ 700 million to government officials in various countries.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that Martinelli’s sons were arbitrators for allegedly paying a $ 28 million bribe from Odebrecht to a Panama official between 2009 and 2014, the period during which their father was in office.

The criminal complaint, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York on June 27, described the brothers as “close relatives” to the officer.

The complaint alleges that the pair maintained confidential bank accounts with Shell company names in exchange for bribes, and that several transactions were carried out by US banks.

Former President Martinelli and his successor, Juan Carlos Varela, were banned from leaving Panama when they were investigating a case of money laundering in various corruption cases last week.