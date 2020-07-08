Top News

The US is about to reach 3 million cases of Covid. Here’s how the days leading up to that terrible milestone were made

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
The US is about to reach 3 million cases of Covid. Here's how the days leading up to that terrible milestone were made
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

It overwhelmed hospitals within days, causing people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and spark debate over school reopening. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 3 million.

Here’s what’s happened over the past few days, though the future of the pandemic in the US is still uncertain.

Attendees gathered for hours before President Donald Trump greeted them at Mount Rushmore last week. During his remarks, the President once mentioned the virus at the top of his remarks, thanking those who work to fight it.

The next day, Trump made a speech on the South Lawn of the White House, where a few guests appeared to be practicing social distance and many were not wearing masks.

He erroneously claimed that 99% of coronavirus cases in the US were “absolutely harmless.”

The beaches were filled on the Fourth of July

Some Americans changed their traditional Fourth of July celebrations while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the holiday weekend.

The crowd appeared in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; New York’s Coney Island and San Diego’s California Beaches. In Miami and Los Angeles, beaches are empty after authorities shut them down over the weekend.

People waited many hours for the test

People visit exam sites in the US every day and some have to wait hours before writing the Kovid-19 test.

The Covid-19 test has increased significantly since March, but the rise of recent cases has led to long lines testing and slow results.

Some waited more than four hours Monday at free drive-up testing sites in Wisconsin, CNN affiliate WKOW Reported. Similar waiting times have been seen in New Orleans and Austin.
In Denver, a test site at the Pepsi Center closed on Tuesday, just hours after conducting nearly 2,100 tests. There were about 500 people when workers stopped allowing cars inside the facility. CNN affiliate KWGN Reported.

Some hospitals have reached capacity

City officials are concerned that Houston hospitals are inundated with coronavirus cases.
Dozens of intensive care units have hit capacity in Florida hospitals near Miami, Orlando and Tampa, and there are concerns that there may be more hospitals later.

In many states, the number of day-to-day hospitals is on the rise, with short supply of critical resources, including staff, beds and ventilators.

In the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, a hospital in the city of Weslaco set up a tent outside to deal with the influx of Kovid-19 patients. CNN affiliate KVEO Reported.

There has been debate over school reopening

Teachers protested Tuesday outside Florida's Orange County Public Schools headquarters.

The debate over how schools will reopen this week has been heated amid coronavirus concerns.

Florida schools were ordered to reopen “at least five days a week for all students.”

Teachers in some of Florida’s largest school districts are protesting.

Meanwhile, Trump is pressuring governors to reopen the school this fall.

“We’re going to put a lot of pressure on governors and everyone to open schools and open them up,” Trump said at Tuesday’s White House event.

READ  Bradley Beal injury gives the Nets a strong chance to make the playoffs

MLS is coming back despite coronavirus concerns

San Jose Earthquakes players and the rest of the teams have been tested several times since coming to Orlando.
The entire team withdrew, individual players withdrew, and some early-day matches of Major League Soccer’s MLS Is Back Tournament were postponed.

The league’s revised tournament begins Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, with more than a dozen people testing positive for the virus, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment