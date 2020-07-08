The US is about to reach 3 million cases of Covid. Here’s how the days leading up to that terrible milestone were made

It overwhelmed hospitals within days, causing people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and spark debate over school reopening. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 3 million.
Here’s what’s happened over the past few days, though the future of the pandemic in the US is still uncertain.
The next day, Trump made a speech on the South Lawn of the White House, where a few guests appeared to be practicing social distance and many were not wearing masks.
The beaches were filled on the Fourth of July
Some Americans changed their traditional Fourth of July celebrations while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the holiday weekend.
The crowd appeared in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; New York’s Coney Island and San Diego’s California Beaches. In Miami and Los Angeles, beaches are empty after authorities shut them down over the weekend.
People waited many hours for the test
The Covid-19 test has increased significantly since March, but the rise of recent cases has led to long lines testing and slow results.
Some hospitals have reached capacity
In many states, the number of day-to-day hospitals is on the rise, with short supply of critical resources, including staff, beds and ventilators.
There has been debate over school reopening
The debate over how schools will reopen this week has been heated amid coronavirus concerns.
Teachers in some of Florida’s largest school districts are protesting.
“We’re going to put a lot of pressure on governors and everyone to open schools and open them up,” Trump said at Tuesday’s White House event.
MLS is coming back despite coronavirus concerns
The league’s revised tournament begins Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, with more than a dozen people testing positive for the virus, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players.
