The US is about to reach 3 million cases of Covid. Here’s how the days leading up to that terrible milestone were made

It overwhelmed hospitals within days, causing people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and spark debate over school reopening. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 3 million.

Here’s what’s happened over the past few days, though the future of the pandemic in the US is still uncertain.

Attendees gathered for hours before President Donald Trump greeted them at Mount Rushmore last week. During his remarks, the President once mentioned the virus at the top of his remarks, thanking those who work to fight it.