The US is “not going in the right direction,” Fauci said

Al Drago / AFP / Getty Images / FILE

The US coronavirus pandemic is not in a positive direction, but it can balance the urge to reopen with caution to help slow the spread of coronavirus, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Interview with JAMA on Thursday.

“It’s clear we’re not going in the right direction,” he said.

Wednesday, more than that 50,000 New infections Reported in the US and at least 23 US states Pause Or pulled back plans to reopen.

Fauci said this was not an occasion to reopen or support public health initiatives. “There is a sense of a phenomenon that is all or nothing, where you are on lockdown or you are going to say … the devil can take over and let go of all this,” he said.

“As a vehicle to open the country on a safe path, the best way is to use public health measures wisely,” Fouci said. “It’s not public health against opening up.”

The guidance is very relevant as the country enters the holiday weekend amid new evidence suggesting the virus has changed More epidemic.

“It makes a particular mutation virus more spreadable,” Fouci said. Research Release Thursday indicates that the mutation does not make people sick.

Fouci said pool testing can be a helpful surveillance tool for testing multiple samples at once. This is especially useful when there are no more cases of the virus in society.

“If you have a situation where you have very little access, but you want to make sure it is low, pool testing is much better than doing and doing individual tests in the community,” he said. “It saves resources. It saves time. It saves equipment and it saves money. “

Fouci said that in addition to intermittent screening, pool testing can also be helpful when colleges reopen in the fall.

For grade schools, he recommended making decisions based on viral activity in specific areas. “We should try as best we can to bring the children back to school, within the scope of some prudent evaluation of the impact on children’s safety and community,” he said.

Hear more: