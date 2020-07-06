The weight gain of Pablo Sandoval is no concern for Giants Gabe Kapler

Recent photos of San Francisco Giants veteran Pablo Sandoval look rounder and heavier than usual.

However, Giants manager Gabe Kepler is not a big concern. Despite the apparent weight gain since his last appearance in spring training at Scottsdale, Ariz., The team expects the third baseman to be ready and game-ready by the end of this month.

“I think that’s what we’re always looking for – can Pablo do whatever it takes to be a good baseball player?” Said Kapler. “I think it makes sense to focus on weight in today’s world. I get it, and sometimes body shapes and sizes. In this particular case, all we’ve noticed about Pablo is that the ball jumps off his bat and his throws have a good carry.”

The 33-year-old is currently listed at 5-foot-11 and 268 pounds. In the 2019 season, he played 108 games at 36 at third base and 15 at first base. He was a designated hitter in four games before the season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September.

Sandoval finished last season with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .507 slugging percentage.

“He has proven that he is healthy,” Kapler added, “which is very important. He doesn’t bat leadoff for us. He’s sluggish with Pablo Sandoval. He runs baseball. He’s a good DH candidate. Things are in the camp and we’re going to focus on that. ”