The Yankees know that the World Series hopes will be met with terrible coronavirus challenges

The Yankees entered the 2020s with championship aspirations. Although that mentality remained the same during Spring Training 2.0, they accept what they have for themselves – and the rest of the league – is frightening.

Before they can compete for the title, they have to go through camp and then the 60-game regular season before the World Series.

“For me and my family, we try to take it one day at a time, and we don’t have very high expectations,” said Brett Gardner of the team’s second full-day workout at The Bronx on Sunday. “We all see how it works.”

Like many other teams, the Yankees are already dealing with COVID-19 cases and they are weeks away from hitting the road.

“We are testing protocols, telecommunications,” said James Paxton. “We will do everything we can to reduce the risk, but clearly there is still danger. What we are doing is to see if we are working to the level we are playing and we are safe enough to travel and play with other teams. “

The schedule, which is scheduled to be released this week, will reduce travel, as teams play with teams within their own divisions and with the division in the opposing league.

At the moment, the Yankees have not stopped any players from this season. But the reality across the league is that reality can change at any time.

“The numbers are coming and we’re testing [players] Every other day, says Paxton of the telephone number. “If we see any spikes, we have to fix it.”

Just days after teams across the majors reported to their own stadiums, no one could see what was happening.

“We need to get to the point where we get the protocols, where we feel the risk is reduced to where we feel safe,” Paxton said. “We’ll see how things go. We must constantly weigh how to look [well] We’re doing it. Everyone has their own level where they feel comfortable. We need to constantly look at how we feel about it. “

Even though there are no players who have decided not to play for the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone said, “If there is a situation they feel they need, we will support it.”

Gardner said he was completely playing after conversations with his family.

“I’m personally 100 percent committed,” Gardner said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t. … Being here speaks for itself. I will do whatever I can to make this work. “

For his assessment of the team, Gardner said, “I think we have a great opportunity to do specific things on the field. I think there is a lot of uncertainty about where things are right now – not personally, [but] A lot of things have to go right for this to work and I’m optimistic, but cautious and a little hesitant at the same time. We should enjoy everything that comes with these and we will see what happens. “

Gardner still believes that if they play, the Yankees will compete well.

“I don’t think much has changed since left spring training. A couple guys who started the season on the injured roster are now healthy,” Gardner said. “For us, I think we look better now than we did a few months ago, but we’ve seen that [Masahiro Tanaka getting drilled in the head Saturday], A lot of things can change in a hurry. I love the guys we have. I love our team and I feel great about our opportunities. Hope these are ours for a few weeks. It’s been a long time coming. “