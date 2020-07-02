Thomas Macias posted that he regrets attending the party. He died the next day with coronavirus

51-year-old Thomas Macias went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles south of Los Angeles.
Shortly after the party, he started to get sick. On June 20, he posted a poignant message on Facebook to warn his loved ones about the dangers of the virus, his family said.
“I went out a few weeks ago … because of my stupidity I put my mother and sisters and my family’s health at risk,” she wrote. “It’s a traumatic experience. It’s no joke. If you have to go out and wear a mask and practice social distance.
A friend attended a party when he was sick
Before the barbecue, he didn’t go out, his grandfather Gustavo Lopez told CNN. But he was very social and lonely, and decided to visit his friends when the state lifted some restrictions.
“He instantly made friends everywhere he went,” Lopez said. “He lost his friends and his family. So, as soon as they lifted some restrictions, he felt free and he unfortunately went to this meeting to be with his friends and then this was the result.”
A friend at the party approached Macias to tell him he had a coronavirus, and he knew about the diagnosis when he attended the meeting, but because he had no symptoms, he didn’t think anyone would be infected, Lopez said.
“Our understanding is that a gentleman called him and said, ‘Hey, I’m in the party, I know I’m positive. I didn’t tell anyone,'” Lopez said. . “
Macias was upset but blamed himself for the lack of judgment, even using his Facebook post to warn friends about the dangers of the virus. About a dozen people who attended the party tested positives, Lopez said.
More than 18,000 coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in Riverside County. It is the second highest number of cases in the state after Los Angeles County.
