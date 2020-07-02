Top News

28 mins ago
Thomas Macias posted that he regrets attending the party. He died the next day with coronavirus
51-year-old Thomas Macias went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles south of Los Angeles.

Shortly after the party, he started to get sick. On June 20, he posted a poignant message on Facebook to warn his loved ones about the dangers of the virus, his family said.

“I went out a few weeks ago … because of my stupidity I put my mother and sisters and my family’s health at risk,” she wrote. “It’s a traumatic experience. It’s no joke. If you have to go out and wear a mask and practice social distance.

A friend attended a party when he was sick

Macias worked as a truck driver and suffered from diabetes, which caused him to become infected. Doctors said people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease and asthma are at increased risk.

Before the barbecue, he didn’t go out, his grandfather Gustavo Lopez told CNN. But he was very social and lonely, and decided to visit his friends when the state lifted some restrictions.

“He instantly made friends everywhere he went,” Lopez said. “He lost his friends and his family. So, as soon as they lifted some restrictions, he felt free and he unfortunately went to this meeting to be with his friends and then this was the result.”

A friend at the party approached Macias to tell him he had a coronavirus, and he knew about the diagnosis when he attended the meeting, but because he had no symptoms, he didn’t think anyone would be infected, Lopez said.

“Our understanding is that a gentleman called him and said, ‘Hey, I’m in the party, I know I’m positive. I didn’t tell anyone,'” Lopez said. . “

Macias was upset but blamed himself for the lack of judgment, even using his Facebook post to warn friends about the dangers of the virus. About a dozen people who attended the party tested positives, Lopez said.

Macias was tested on June 15, received his positive result on June 18, and died on June 21. Confirmed by the Riverside County Office of Vital Records He died of coronavirus.

More than 18,000 coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in Riverside County. It is the second highest number of cases in the state after Los Angeles County.

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

