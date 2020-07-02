Thomas Macias posted that he regrets attending the party. He died the next day with coronavirus

51-year-old Thomas Macias went to a barbecue last month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles south of Los Angeles.

Shortly after the party, he started to get sick. On June 20, he posted a poignant message on Facebook to warn his loved ones about the dangers of the virus, his family said.

“I went out a few weeks ago … because of my stupidity I put my mother and sisters and my family’s health at risk,” she wrote. “It’s a traumatic experience. It’s no joke. If you have to go out and wear a mask and practice social distance.