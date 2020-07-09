Tiffany Haddish shaved her head live on Instagram

Comedy actress, this time playing Fox Locks Keeping the suspects isolated Her hair was cut on Tuesday while her followers were watching on Instagram Live.

During the live stream, Hadish smiled widely as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut off her extensions. She carried the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend later used a pair of clippers to complete the transformation.

The 40-year-old star decided to cut her hair in a video caption because she wanted to get a new perspective on the previously hidden part of her body, writing: “All I want to see is cut off my scalp.”

She added: “I know where every mole is, but I don’t know my skin. So hello scalp # will for everything.”