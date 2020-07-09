entertainment

Tiffany Haddish shaved her head live on Instagram

Comedy actress, this time playing Fox Locks Keeping the suspects isolatedHer hair was cut on Tuesday while her followers were watching on Instagram Live.

During the live stream, Hadish smiled widely as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut off her extensions. She carried the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend later used a pair of clippers to complete the transformation.

The 40-year-old star decided to cut her hair in a video caption because she wanted to get a new perspective on the previously hidden part of her body, writing: “All I want to see is cut off my scalp.”

She added: “I know where every mole is, but I don’t know my skin. So hello scalp # will for everything.”

In a follow-up clip, the “Girls Trip” actress addressed all commentators who expressed concern about her radical style change: “There is nothing wrong with my brain, guys. I am not bothered with any emotion * * t, nothing. I’ve been talking about it for years.” “

Haddish also expressed his enthusiasm.

“As a black woman – I don’t know about white women – but as a black woman, your f ** king is a good two-three hours a day. Even if your hair is knitted, you have to grease your scalp, you have to tie them up at night, make sure they look good, and that’s a lot of work.” . So, I’m taking the time! “

