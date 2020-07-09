Tiffany Haddish shaved her head live on Instagram

During the live stream, Hadish smiled widely as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut off her extensions. She carried the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend later used a pair of clippers to complete the transformation.
The 40-year-old star decided to cut her hair in a video caption because she wanted to get a new perspective on the previously hidden part of her body, writing: “All I want to see is cut off my scalp.”
She added: “I know where every mole is, but I don’t know my skin. So hello scalp # will for everything.”
In a follow-up clip, the “Girls Trip” actress addressed all commentators who expressed concern about her radical style change: “There is nothing wrong with my brain, guys. I am not bothered with any emotion * * t, nothing. I’ve been talking about it for years.” “
Haddish also expressed his enthusiasm.
“As a black woman – I don’t know about white women – but as a black woman, your f ** king is a good two-three hours a day. Even if your hair is knitted, you have to grease your scalp, you have to tie them up at night, make sure they look good, and that’s a lot of work.” . So, I’m taking the time! “
Leave a Comment