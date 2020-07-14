Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews out as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ hosts

The “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom is heading to look vastly various for Time 29.

Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning to the ABC levels of competition sequence future time, with Bergeron, 65, addressing his exit Monday on Twitter.

“Just knowledgeable @DancingABC will be continuing with out me. It is been an unbelievable 15 calendar year run and the most unforeseen gift of my occupation. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships built. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Bergeron wrote.

Bergeron has appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” since its 2005 premiere. Andrews, 42, joined the display as a co-host in 2014.

Lisa Canning in the beginning served as the co-host of Season 1, followed by Samantha Harris, who appeared on the 2nd through the ninth time.

In a assertion Monday, ABC and producer BBC Studios reported the present will “embark on a new artistic path.”

“Tom Bergeron will endlessly be element of the Dancing with the Stars loved ones,” the assertion examine, per Deadline. “As we embark on a new inventive path, he departs the exhibit with our sincerest many thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and attraction that helped make this clearly show a achievement. Erin will also not be returning, and we enjoy all that she introduced to the ballroom. Followers have been rooting for her considering that she at first competed as a contestant back again in 2010, and her signature feeling of humor has turn out to be a hallmark of the demonstrate.”

Last thirty day period, former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe was announced as a contestant for the future year.

Reps for ABC did not straight away return our ask for for remark.