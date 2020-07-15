Tom Bergeron has clever response to Tyra Financial institutions taking over ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tom Bergeron gave a lighthearted response to the information that Tyra Financial institutions will swap him as the host of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The community introduced on Tuesday that Banking institutions will be the new solo host of the hit competition series’ approaching 29th year after news broke that Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would not be returning. Bergeron at first took to Twitter to reveal the information, and he followed that up Wednesday with a clever joke about his substitution.

“I guess I will not be finding back my monogrammed towels,” he wrote as an oblique response to him and Financial institutions obtaining the exact initials.

He even struck a light tone in his first tweet saying that he would not be returning to the clearly show jokingly writing: “Now what am I intended to do with all these glitter masks?”

Banks appeared on “Good Early morning America” Wednesday, where by she talked about her new situation as host of the exhibit.

“OK, let us just keep this genuine. It is going to be so future degree,” she said when requested what admirers can hope from the revamped collection heading forward.

She continued: “We’re performing all this insane things, having it to the following stage but nonetheless trying to keep the stuff that we know The us enjoys. But get prepared mainly because it is going to be various.”

The host famous that Banks is breaking boundaries by getting the initial Black lady to host “Dancing with the Stars,” specified that Bergeron has been with the demonstrate since it debuted in 2005. She was also the 1st Black model to be showcased in the Sporting activities Illustrated Swimsuit Situation.

“I like breaking these doors down so that we really don’t have anymore firsts,” Financial institutions reported, noting that she hadn’t imagined about the “DWTS” accolade in those people conditions. “But it is wonderful to be initially proper? So that you can open that doorway and permit so several other men and women in immediately after you. I’m psyched, yeah.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can find now no word on when the upcoming period of “Dancing with the Stars” will go into generation.