Tom Hanks says the mask was easy to wear in the first TV interview since he recovered from Kovid-19

“Wear the mask, social distance, wash hands. It means that you are contributing to the well-being of your home, your work, your town, your community, and this is a very small thing,” Hanks said.
“It is a mystery to me that we have somehow wiped out all of our behavior. Simple things. Do your best,” he said.
While many of those infected with coronavirus may not experience severe symptoms or are asymptomatic, we should not forget the fact that “it kills people,” Hanks said.
Hanks told the British newspaper: “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell. She had severe nausea. She had more fever than me. .
Hanks, who will be appearing on Apple TV + on Friday in the World War II film “Greyhound,” said Americans should have the same unified spirit they now have during the war.
“During WWII) there was a tenderness that spread throughout the community. Do it as your favor. We are together,” he said in “Today.”
