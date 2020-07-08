Tom Hanks says the mask was easy to wear in the first TV interview since he recovered from Kovid-19

“The idea of ​​doing one’s part should be very simple,” says the 63-year-old actor “Today” show is Tuesday In his first TV interview since his recovery from Kovid-19.

“Wear the mask, social distance, wash hands. It means that you are contributing to the well-being of your home, your work, your town, your community, and this is a very small thing,” Hanks said.

“It is a mystery to me that we have somehow wiped out all of our behavior. Simple things. Do your best,” he said.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, Both were tested positive in March , Both of whom were among the first celebrities to announce that they were infected with the virus and shocked their fans.

While many of those infected with coronavirus may not experience severe symptoms or are asymptomatic, we should not forget the fact that “it kills people,” Hanks said. For their own battles with the Kovid-19, Hanks said Guardian He and his wife had “very different reactions.” Hanks told the British newspaper: “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell. She had severe nausea. She had more fever than me. . Hanks, who will be appearing on Apple TV + on Friday in the World War II film “Greyhound,” said Americans should have the same unified spirit they now have during the war. “During WWII) there was a tenderness that spread throughout the community. Do it as your favor. We are together,” he said in “Today.” Since recovering, Hanks has been Donate Plasma Hoping that it will be used for treatment research against Kovid-19. In April, He hosted “Saturday Night Live.” From his home, Coleman quipped that he was the leading canary in the virus.

CNN’s Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.