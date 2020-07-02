Tom Hanks: ‘You’re ashamed’ if you don’t wear a mask

“There are really only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wear the mask, social distance, and wash hands,” he noted. “Those things are so simple, so easy. If someone can’t find it in themselves to practice those three basic things – I’m ashamed of you.”
Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed while in Australia in March – and detained.
He is doing some pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film, where Hanks plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Wilson has performed in the country in support of his album.
Hanks now wants people to “do your part” to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s very basic,” he said in a press release for the film and the stars. “If you drive the car, you don’t go too fast. You use your turn signal and you don’t hit the pedestrian. My Prabhu, it’s common sense.”
Leave a Comment