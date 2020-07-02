entertainment

Tom Hanks: ‘You’re ashamed’ if you don’t wear a mask

by Henry L. Joiner
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress / singer Rita Wilson Two of the first celebrities to declare themselves infected with the virus And, according to the public, Hanks Now people are asking for the mask.
The magazine reports Hanks spoke at a press conference for his “Greyhound” film about facial hair Starts July 10 on Apple TV +.

“There are really only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wear the mask, social distance, and wash hands,” he noted. “Those things are so simple, so easy. If someone can’t find it in themselves to practice those three basic things – I’m ashamed of you.”

Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed while in Australia in March – and detained.

He is doing some pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film, where Hanks plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson has performed in the country in support of his album.

The couple recovered and anxiously returned to the States Donate their plasma in hopes of helping others.

Hanks now wants people to “do your part” to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s very basic,” he said in a press release for the film and the stars. “If you drive the car, you don’t go too fast. You use your turn signal and you don’t hit the pedestrian. My Prabhu, it’s common sense.”

