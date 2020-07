Tom Hanks: ‘You’re ashamed’ if you don’t wear a mask

Now people are asking for the mask. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress / singer Rita Wilson Two of the first celebrities to declare themselves infected with the virus And, according to the public, HanksNow people are asking for the mask.

“There are really only three things we can do to reach tomorrow: wear the mask, social distance, and wash hands,” he noted. “Those things are so simple, so easy. If someone can’t find it in themselves to practice those three basic things – I’m ashamed of you.”

Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed while in Australia in March – and detained.