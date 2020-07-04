Tony Hudgel, 5-year-old boy with prosthetic legs, raised 1 million for the NHS

Tony Hudgel, who suffered abuse from biological parents as a newborn, lost both of his legs, leading to life support at the London Children’s Hospital.

He set out to raise £ 500 for the same hospital by walking throughout June – but hit that target almost instantly, raising $ 1.1 million on his online fundraising page as of Wednesday.

Tony completed his walk in front of an audience in his hometown of West Malling in southeastern England on Tuesday and celebrated with his foster family.

“It’s unbelievable that Tony could take a few steps back a few weeks ago. He’s such a strong and determined boy and we’re very proud,” his mother, Paula Hudgel, told PA Media News at the event. .