Tony Hudgel, 5-year-old boy with prosthetic legs, raised 1 million for the NHS

1 hour ago
by Adam D. Crook
Tony Hudgel, who suffered abuse from biological parents as a newborn, lost both of his legs, leading to life support at the London Children’s Hospital.

He set out to raise £ 500 for the same hospital by walking throughout June – but hit that target almost instantly, raising $ 1.1 million on his online fundraising page as of Wednesday.

Tony completed his walk in front of an audience in his hometown of West Malling in southeastern England on Tuesday and celebrated with his foster family.

“It’s unbelievable that Tony could take a few steps back a few weeks ago. He’s such a strong and determined boy and we’re very proud,” his mother, Paula Hudgel, told PA Media News at the event. .

Tony recently learned to walk on crutches, but was inspired to complete the challenge after seeing “Captain Tom” Moore A 100-year-old war veteran of national fame His Just Giving page states that after making over 40 million for Britain’s National Health Service by doing 100 laps in his back garden.
He received support from many British dignitaries Duchess of Cambridge, The former Prime Minister David Cameron And a Chelsea footballer Caesar Azpilicueta. He raised money for Evelina London Children’s Hospital, part of St. Thomas’s Hospital in central London, which his parents described as his “second home”.

“Paula regularly updates us and we are thrilled to see his progress,” Carolyn Gormley, associate director of fundraising at the hospital, said in a statement.

“His strength and the generosity of everybody who makes a donation make such a tremendous difference. He made everybody proud of Evelyn London.”

