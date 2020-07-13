Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience will ban Accomplice flag

Tony Stewart (14) Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Automation Chevrolet SS throughout observe for the Sprint Cup Collection Bass Professional Outlets NRA Night time Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN.

A new racing series developed to revive the shorter-track glory days will ban the Confederate struggle flag, just like NASCAR did.

Superstar Racing Knowledge (SRX) is a new collection that will function 6 races by means of a quick-track circuit on Saturday evenings starting up in 2021. The series’ creators include racing icons Tony Stewart, Corridor of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham and The Montag Group, a New York-based sporting activities and entertainment organization.

Following the race was announced, CNBC contacted SRX to seek clarity on the flag and was advised the Confederate flag would not be bundled at long term competitions.

“We are likely to be an inclusive collection with motorists and enthusiasts from varied and multinational backgrounds. We will not condone exercise or actions that generates an unwelcoming or offensive surroundings for any of our followers or drivers,” an SRX spokesperson explained to CNBC.

ViacomCBS and the company’s CBS All-Entry membership support will broadcast the SRX situations. The partnership will be a joint- economic venture amongst CBS and SRX.

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag on June 10, two months immediately after the demise of George Floyd. Driver Bubba Wallace, who is Black, was a single of the supporters powering banning the flag.

“The existence of the confederate flag at NASCAR situations operates contrary to our commitment to giving a welcoming and inclusive setting for all fans, our rivals and our market,” the business stated in a assertion at the time.

SRX needs to rejuvenate a small-observe racing fanbase that is common in the Southeast and Midwest parts of the nation. The Worldwide Race of Champions collection started out in 1974 showcased legendary racers from Dale Earnhardt, Mario Andretti, Mark Martin, and Stewart, folded in 2006.

In accordance to the assertion, the Montag Team will direct business functions for the SRX and Evernham will oversee all racing routines. George Pyne, the former COO of NASCAR and the present CEO of Bruin Sports Funds, a sporting activities expense agency, is a member of the SRX board and will provide as an advisor.

On a contact with reporters, Pyne mentioned the collection is “no distinct from IROC,” and the SRX structure for the races will “probable be two 45-minute formats in pretty remarkable environments.”

Asked about the narrative of SRX competing towards NASCAR, Stewart downplayed the suggestion, declaring SRX is just not in levels of competition with NASCAR “by any suggests” and wants to have “separation” from the firm.

“We are not going head-to-head versus NASCAR, we are not running on the identical evenings as NASCAR,” Stewart mentioned. “It’s not meant to be competitors for any one. It is really meant to provide a item which is a need that the enthusiasts are asking for, followers want to see.

“This is a excellent opportunity for a large amount of drivers like myself to be in a position to get back, contend against each and every other in a numerous model of racing.”