Trump calls Black Lives Matter a ‘symbol of hatred’

Trump continues to widen cultural divides as he believes navigating a dangerous political moment and appealing to voters who are concerned about safety and order – despite polls showing widespread disregard for how he maintains race relations.

Trump’s use of language and tropes to provoke racial tensions, neighborhoods ruined by fears and fears, as he distributes posters of suspicious vandalism on his Twitter feed and red-painted George Washington statues.

The effort was largely made on Trump’s Twitter page, with a supporter’s video slogan “White Power” in Florida over the weekend. Trump later dismissed it, though the video of two white homeowners in St. Louis protecting their stone building with guns went back to the Black Lives Matter march.

Aides from Twitter also say that Trump is very focused on the issues surrounding statues and monuments – and not on the raging coronavirus pandemic or intelligence that suggests Russia pays the Taliban to kill US troops. He also ordered administrative officials to look into the issue, and on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would establish a task force to “protect American monuments, monuments and statues.”

Some of the president’s political advisers worry that Trump is moving away from the real health and economic crisis facing the country, and that views on race are alienating right-wing swing voters who have evolved by viewing Confederate monuments as “history.”

But Trump has insisted the issue is a victory for him and has refused to change the way.

“This is a war to preserve our nation’s heritage, history and greatness!” He wrote on Tuesday using his campaign hashtag # MAGA2020.

Polls show that voters now largely disapprove of Trump’s race management, including large numbers of women. Sixty-four percent of women in last week’s New York Times / Siena poll said they disagree about how Trump maintains racial relations.

Despite those stats, Trump is unwilling to change his course. This week he is out in public with those who want to hold memorials to America’s racist past – including Tuesday Threatening to veto a security authentication package If it had a clause to rename some military bases honoring Confederate leaders.

“If the amendment of Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (for all people!) Leads to the renaming of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other militaries (and other bad things!), I will veto the Defense Authorization Bill. “Trump wrote.

Trump has also condemned the decision to remove the names of Woodrow Wilson and John Wayne from the buildings, and is seeking to prosecute people who destroy national monuments.

Black Lives Matter

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York City officials on Wednesday announced a plan to paint the phrase “Black Lives Matter” in front of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. This is the second time these words appear in large letters outside of Trump’s one home; The mayor of Washington painted the word in large yellow letters on a street near the White House last month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the work on the project will begin in the coming days. The day before, the New York City Council approved a $ 1 billion budget for the city’s police department.

“NYC is cutting the police by a billion dollars, and @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denouncing this luxury avenue,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Plan time announced. “It could be more opposed to the best of New York.”

The President, who resisted calls to condemn white people, called the words “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hatred” and suggested that police officers might resist the act: “By a mayor who is neutralized and ridiculed by our great police, this is a symbol of New York.” Don’t just paste it into the street. Instead spend this money on crime!

Targeting affordable housing legislation will impact the suburbs

The message came after a late-night tweet on Tuesday that Obama’s era of federal fair housing legislation intended to combat segregation had a “devastating effect” on the suburbs. Trump has been trying to boost his status with suburban voters, who are key to his success in 2016 but now polls show that he is badly hurt – in part because of his divisive views on race.

An NPR / PBS / Marist Poll Biden found a 60% -35% lead over Trump in the suburbs this week – compared to Trump’s 49% -45% victory in 2016, according to exit polls.

Trump wrote in his message that he was reviewing the Fair Housing Ordinance, which came into effect in 2015 as a way to strengthen the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which prohibits people from selling or renting homes on the basis of race – and in the federal civil rights case that Trump and his father violated in 1973.

“At the request of many great Americans and others living in the suburbs, I am studying the AFFH Housing Regulation, which has a devastating impact on the once-developing suburbs,” Trump wrote. He said his election year rival Joe Biden should make the suburbs “too bad.”

“It’s not fair to homeowners,” Trump wrote, “I can finish!”

Yet it is unclear how Trump’s message – time and content captured on conversations about race and equality – will help.

The Effectiveness of Affordable Housing Law

Although the Fair Housing Act has been in place for decades, many neighborhoods are still segregated, making minority communities less likely to get good schools, health care, and public programs needed to get out of poverty. The AFFH was deemed necessary to further level the playing field for the poorest population.

In the formal definition of the rule, the Department of Housing and Urban Development AFFH is designed to “take meaningful steps to overcome historical divides, promote affordable housing and promote non-discriminatory communities.”

This provision requires federal funding agencies to submit assessments and analyzes on their fair housing practices to be held accountable for upholding fair housing legislation.

Trump was accused of violating fair housing law in the 1970s when he ran his family’s real estate company. At the time, the Justice Department accused Trump of turning down blacks who were asking about the apartments in the buildings, but leasing them to white tenants.

The case was eventually settled as Trump tried to sue the counter.

The Trump administration has already said it will delay implementation of the AFFH rule in 2018 as part of a larger effort to undermine the legacy left by President Barack Obama. At the time, HUD made the decision as part of a broader effort to re-examine the rules left over from the previous administration.

Earlier this year, HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposed a change that would essentially eliminate AFFH, saying that mayors and local officials knew their unions better than the federal government and were in a better position to make housing decisions. There has been fierce opposition from housing advocates, who said removing the rule would make housing less lawful.

“This attack on fair housing is part of the larger efforts of the Trump administration to weaken the protection of civil rights, and it must be stopped,” said Lisa Rice, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance in March.