Trump news live: Latest 2020 election and Twitter updates as president says ‘shouldn’t be hard’ for Kanye West to siphon votes from Biden

As the number of coronavirus infections in the US surges for the third day in a row to more than 69,000 cases, President Donald Trump has appeared for the first time in public wearing a face mask, at a medical facility outside Washington.

Mr Trump has eschewed the wearing of face coverings in public, previously saying he “didn’t want the press to get the pleasure of seeing it”. But with Covid-19 infections and deaths rising across the country, the president made an abrupt U-turn earlier this month and claimed he is “all for masks”.

On Saturday, Mr Trump appeared to express confidence in rapper Kanye West, who recently announced plans to run for the White House and distanced himself from the president.

Retweeting an article in which one of his own campaign advisers mused that Mr West may be trying to take black votes away from Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Mr Trump added: “That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!” He added nothing further to the theory.