Trump ridicules science – and wants his scientists to do the same

Within hours, the CDC will issue new guidelines, said Mike Pence, vice president of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“We do not want the guidance to be too strict. The president said today, and next week, the CDC is going to issue new tools and five different documents, which will be further clarified. The guidance will go ahead,” Pence told reporters.

The responses of the Vice President and other dignitaries at the virus task force briefing clearly clashed with the reality of a new daily record of 60,000 new virus cases, highlighting how the government is more prepared to satisfy the enormous. The President is more than honest about the crisis and taking measures that can defeat it.

Leading the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, who is constantly running hard, has been under intense pressure from Trump, insisting that the new guidelines should not slow down Trump’s effort to reopen all schools within weeks.

“I want to make it very clear that the purpose of the CDC’s guidelines is to use schools as a rationale for closure,” Redfield said, pledging to work with schools and authorities to propose optimum and safe start-up plans.

“It’s very frustrating for me personally, and my agency, I know, if we see people using these guidelines as a rationale for not reopening our schools.”

His comments came a day after Trump demanded that all schools be reopened during the fall, when the president asked how he could secure it in the face of worse conditions.

And they have begged the question: What is the purpose of the CDC Guidelines if the conditions are so simple that they are too meaningless or do not follow basic safety recommendations as a reason to close schools?

The plight of America’s children

From the hardships of millions of Americans through the shutdowns introduced to prevent the spread of the virus, the most important task facing the government is to bring children back to school. The loss of critical years of learning, along with the psychological and psychological effects of being stuck at home, is having a traumatic impact on the nation’s children.

And parents may not be able to commit to work again, in most cases, before their children go back to class, further hurting their hopes of making a financial return.

No one in power has yet explained how Trump’s full-time schooling is possible, the need for social distance in narrow school buildings, and the risk of teachers, who are more prone to Covid-19 problems than their students.

The president – who seems to have no choice but to deliver aggressive soundbites – is also ignoring the fact that children can take the virus home to parents and grandparents who are more vulnerable to the spread of new diseases.

Dr. Ashish Ha, faculty director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, warned that CDC guidelines for opening schools are already a minimum requirement and warned of a long-term educational disaster if openings are not properly planned.

“I think the CDC’s recommendations are really basic, and I think they really need to go further. Look, you can open schools wherever you want. This is not really a debate,” he said on CNN’s “The Lead.” “The question is, can you keep schools open? Can you prevent a massive outbreak of teachers and staff and children? And if we don’t do what the CDC asks, more and more, by Columbus Day, schools will be closed and they will be closed for a long time. That’s what we need to avoid, and we don’t. We cannot blame our path through this; we have allowed science to run it. “

The schools controversy is reminiscent of Trump’s demands for states to open up

The building controversy over the CDC’s school-closing guidelines began to recall the health care agency’s guidelines this spring for the safe opening of state finances – which were ignored by many governors at the behest of the president, who refused to renew the election. Hopes.

This is also a reminder of Trump’s position on wearing masks, just weeks after announcing new CDC guidelines urging Americans to wear face-covering in public places where people cannot socialize – immediately dismissing the suggestion that he is not himself. Turn that.

Pence was quick to address Trump’s complaints Wednesday, as the president makes no logical or scientific arguments for his opposition to the CDC guidelines. He said the agency is asking schools to do “impossible things” – any action that may be contrary to his demand to open schools.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, was not present at the briefing this week as Trump called for a round of truth about the worst of the interviews.

Another key member of the task force was Dr. Deborah Birks. She says she has seen “encouraging” signs in hot-spot states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona, for example, which have shown lower rates of compatibility with test results. But Birks said troubled states should go back to the first step in their initial plans, and she disagrees with Trump’s warnings that the US economy should continue to open up.

CDC officials have told CNN in recent months that the White House has ignored their suggestion that the president cares more about political needs than a coordinated effort to reduce the virus.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the agency earned Trump’s wrath by laying out the initial coronavirus test plan. A high-ranking official, Nancy Messonier, warned Americans in February that disruption to daily life may be “serious” – the first of Trump’s most inaccurate claims that Trump has nothing to worry about.

In May, the White House refused to implement a 17-page CDC plan to safely reopen countries, demanding that the President begin fast, with detailed recommendations for churches and schools.

The White House denies being disconnected with the CDC

White House press secretary Kylie McNally denies any tensions between Trump and the CDC, despite clear clashes between the president and his health professionals.

“I have noticed that there is a lot on the same page of the CDC president, so what the CDC director is suggesting today is that they are not prescriptive. These are not requirements and have supplementary guidelines. So they are on the same page,” she said.

But the president who first denounced the virus – mismanaged it, pushed the states to open up the cause of epidemics and now wants to ignore it again – is finalizing on how the pandemic response will unfold.

“Deciding what to do with that information, taking what we’ve heard from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birks and others, in his opinion, he is taking what is valuable and coming to the best consensus for this country,” she said.

When asked specifically about Fauci, Trump said he retained confidence in the “conclusions of our medical experts” and that the veteran official was no longer on the side of the president, but was making unfamiliar statements about Trump’s denial of the virus. Recession.

“What we’re seeing is exponential growth, which has grown from an average of 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000. This is doubling,” Fouci said on Wednesday’s The Journal, a podcast produced for the Wall Street Journal. He made the comments after Tuesday’s presidential argument that America was “in a good position” before coronavirus cases topped 3 million.

Fauci said states with serious problems should “look at the closure seriously,” and while the number of Pens’s 39 million tests seems impressive, the real question is whether a robust testing and tracing operation is in place.

Trump has demonstrated his misunderstanding or indifference to the hardships many Americans face when they complain that “schools are not open to any problems” in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries.

His tweet said those countries had suppressed their coronavirus curves by various means, and that the US was on an increasingly aggressive Kovid-19 scheme.

Another reminder that Trump’s goal is to return to normal life as soon as possible, in schools, in the economy and even in sports, but he is willing to do very little to create an environment where such a goal can be secured.