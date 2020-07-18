U.K. law enforcement officer suspended soon after video appears to clearly show him kneeling on Black man’s neck

LONDON — A police officer in London has been suspended just after video footage emerged showing to exhibit him kneeling on the head and neck of a Black man.

Calling the footage “extremely disturbing,” Deputy Commissioner Steve Household of London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that “some of the techniques made use of induce me fantastic worry.”

“They are not taught in law enforcement training,” he claimed.

His opinions arrived immediately after footage of the incident was posted to social media on Friday, amid increasing scrutiny of law enforcement interactions with Black men and women, next the dying of George Floyd below the knee of a Minneapolis law enforcement officer on May 25.

Floyd’s demise sparked throughout the world protests and quite a few were held in Britain.

The protests also triggered a broader public conversation about racism and Britain’s colonial past.

At the begin of the online video clip, one of two officers appears to kneel on the suspect’s neck and has his hand on the man’s head as he lies on the sidewalk.

“Get off my neck, I haven’t done anything incorrect, get off my neck,” the suspect shouts.

“Are you heading to behave yourself?” a single of the officers asks, just before telling the man to continue to be down.

NBC News was not in a position to independently verify the online video footage or what happened just before the recording began.

Law enforcement mentioned in a statement that they have been referred to as to a battle in Islington, a neighborhood in the north of England’s funds. The 45-year-aged male was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession of a knife in a community position, it added. He is owing to look in courtroom on Saturday.

Property said 1 of the officers experienced been suspended and another officer “eliminated from operational obligation, but not suspended at this time.”

“This final decision will be held beneath evaluation,” he added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for a swift and complete inquiry into what he described as a “distressing” incident.

“It is critical our police provider carries on to make the believe in of the communities it serves,” Khan mentioned on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police said they experienced referred the conditions of the arrest, which took location on Thursday evening, for investigation to the independent law enforcement watchdog for England and Wales.

Reuters contributed to this report.