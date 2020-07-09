UEFA Champions League and Europa League come to CBS Sports with new U.S. TV rights deal

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and other international soccer superstars and historic European clubs are making their way to ViacomCBS. CBS Sports is the new home for all UEFA club competitions, including the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League in August. A multi-platform agreement with UEFA was announced on Thursday that will see CBS All Access and CBS Sports as the exclusive English-language home in the United States of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Europa Conference League through 2024.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will carry the Champions League and Europa League draw live from Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, July 10. Coverage begins with at 5:30 a.m. ET with Tommy Tran, Jeremy St. Louis, Thomas Rongen and Roger Gonzalez. Here’s how to watch and everything you need to know about the draw.

Every match will be available to stream live via CBS All Access each season, while select marquee matches will air on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network in what will prove to be the most UEFA matches ever on U.S. broadcast television to date.

“This is a landmark acquisition for CBS as we add the world’s most popular sport to our extensive portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports. “We’re excited to be the new home of the UEFA club competitions and looking forward to showcasing the best soccer in the world with a first-class presentation serving both the passionate and casual soccer fans, starting in August. Using a multi-platform approach across our broadcast, cable and digital assets, this partnership will leverage the power of ViacomCBS and CBS Sports to elevate and grow UEFA’s reach in the United States.”

The UEFA Europa League will resume with the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6 at the club’s home venue or at a neutral site in Germany. From the quarterfinals, every single-elimination match will take place in Germany, including the final on Friday, Aug. 21. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 legs will resume on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 at either the club’s home stadium or at a venue assigned by UEFA. From the quarterfinals, every single-elimination match will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, including the final on Sunday, Aug. 23.

In what was originally a three-year deal starting during the 2021-22 campaign, CBS and UEFA agreed to add the conclusion of the 2019-20 season and the entire 2020-21 season. The complete schedule for the remainder of the competitions this season, including start times, platforms and announcers, will be released in the coming weeks. Additional coverage details for future seasons will be announced at a later date.

CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access and CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming, including live whip-around coverage of matches during the knockout stage, prime-time replays throughout the season on CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access and more. CBS Sports Digital will stream select games and will feature highlights from each match across social channels and CBS Sports HQ.

