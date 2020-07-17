UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in benefits: Figueiredo, Benavidez formal

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting are living from Friday’s early and official UFC on ESPN+ 30 fighter weigh-ins, wherever all 22 fighters strike their marks devoid of challenge.

In the most important party, Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) takes on Joseph Benavidez (28-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) in a rematch for the vacant flyweight title. The two fought in February in Virginia, wherever Figueiredo knocked Benavidez out in the 2nd spherical. But he wasn’t eligible to get the vacant belt since he skipped fat.

This time all around, there won’t be any drama connected to the scale. Figueiredo arrived in at 125 lbs . on the nose for the title fight, as did Benavidez.

In the co-element, Kelvin Gastelum (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) satisfies Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in a middleweight bout. Gastelum has experienced his have issues on the scale in the past, but was 186 lbs . without situation Friday. Hermansson was 186, as nicely.

The early weigh-ins took area at the Flash Discussion board in at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. UFC on ESPN+ 30 requires put Wednesday at the exact venue. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in effects bundled:

Major CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125) – for vacant flyweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)