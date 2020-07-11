UFC’s Demian Maia Predicts Winner of Usman Vs. Masvidal, I Fought ‘Em Equally!

TMZSports.com
Demian Maia is the ONLY Guy who’s fought both equally Kamaru Usman AND Jorge Masvidal … and he’s obtained a gut sensation about who’s gonna win at UFC 251.
Keep in mind Maia Defeat Jorge Masvidal again in May well 2017 — in a 3 round split conclusion.
But, he took an “L” to Usman when they clashed a yr later on in 2018 in a 5 round unanimous determination.
So, with equally of Demian’s previous opponents set to do struggle tonight on Struggle Island, we had to request … WHO YA Received?!
Brief response … Kamaru Usman — and here is why.
“Fights is all about kinds and matchups. It doesn’t mean that if I experienced a tough time with Kamaru and I received towards Jorge, does not necessarily mean that the exact will replicate on the fight,” Maia claims.
“I think you will find some issues that would make this fight a lot more Kamaru favorite for this combat. I feel he’s far more properly-rounded, he’s a quite superior wrestler and he is also you know he had that whole camp.”
“Masvidal, ya know, he did not have this camp, he just got this combat so that’s why I believe Kamaru is the favored, but MMA is a insane sport.”
You will find much more … Maia also advised us how Jorge can upset the reigning welterweight champ in the UFC 251 primary event.
Fight ISLAND!!!
