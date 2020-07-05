US Coronavirus: Florida Seeks New Record Cases as Country Detects Fourth of July

The changes came after health officials appealed for holidays and packed meetings to increase in coronavirus cases, as the US has seen over Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly half the states have halted their reopening plans in recent weeks, with new coronavirus cases on record.

Both city and state leaders attributed some of that growth to meetings – especially among the youth.

The mutation is likely to infect people with coronavirus but does not make patients sicker than previous variants.

These are the states that need masks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the country will see nearly 148,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of this month. So far, at least 129,718 Americans have died and more than 2.8 million have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While most cities have taken measured steps to celebrate the Fourth of July, the images emanating from the holiday weekend are not taken seriously by everyone.

Fourth of July

The city also moved to Virginia Beach on Saturday after the city canceled a holiday fireworks display to “help keep Virginia Beach safe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.” CNN affiliate Wavy City officials warned residents of excess traffic due to the holiday season, and they ated that they would visit Virginia Beach.

Rehoboth Beach in Delaware has seen similar sights, with beachgoers celebrating with water on Saturday. Earlier this week, the governor of the state announced the closure of bars on Delaware beaches for the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, in California, many beaches in the southern part of the state were closed over the holiday weekend, and beach groups in San Diego are reminiscent of years past. CNN affiliate KSWB Many reported not wearing social distance or masks.

“It definitely feels very regular with a lot of people on the Fourth of July,” Marine Safety Lieutenant Rich Stropkey told a subsidiary.

In other parts of the country, crowds gathered in the US to continue the protests for more than a month. In Baltimore, at least 300 people gathered before a statue of Christopher Columbus toppled and fell into the water. In New York, more than 1,000 demonstrators marched over the Brooklyn Bridge as part of the Unite New York Fourth of July Rally & March, police said.

Masks and social distance are also features that are largely absent from the White House’s July Fourth celebrations. Tables on the White House South Lawn are a few steps away, with six chairs per table.

As people tried to hit the July heat, many gathered in the shady areas of the place, not the distance.

Florida created the all-time record

There were 9,999 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida on Sunday. According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the state created the largest number of cases in a single day with a total of 11,458 new cases.

The state has now surpassed New York’s previous single-day high of 11,434, which was recorded in mid-April.

With cases rapidly escalating and authorities warning Florida may be the nation’s new hub, the governor said he had no intention of backing out.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN that hospital capacity in his city is declining. In the last two weeks, the hospital has doubled, he said.

“A lot of people don’t take all those things seriously enough to be socially alienated, to wear masks,” Gelber said.

On Sunday, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was too early to say whether the upcoming GOP meeting in Florida would be safe next month.

“We need to see how it goes out in Florida and around the country,” said Han, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Most of the meeting will be held in Jacksonville, which was chosen by the president’s reelection team after a dispute with North Carolina officials over the need for social reassessment. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, but is now only a fraction of the time.

Of the new cases, 34 states have reached a record high

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 34 states Last week, data from Johns Hopkins University showed that 12 people registered an increase of more than 50%. Three states – Kentucky, New Hampshire and Vermont – are reporting a decline in cases.

These are the states Cases are growing: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and New Mexico. , North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“We opened way too early in Arizona,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat ABC’s “This Week” On a Sunday. She attributes the “explosion” to a lot of people between the ages of 20 and 44.

“We see a lot of people going to large family gatherings and infecting their family members,” Gallego said.

In Texas, Kovid-19 reported 8,258 new cases, according to the latest data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). This represents the second highest number of cases reported in a single day from the state. The previous record was 9,308 new cases on July 1.

Hospitals in at least two Texas counties have hit their maximum capabilities.

In Star County, at least two patients had to be evacuated from the area for treatment.

“Local and valley hospitals are at full capacity and there are not many beds available. I want all our residents to be sheltered, wear masks, practice social distance and escape the Gatherings,” said Judge Eloy Vera.

In Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez urged residents to resort and “only call 911 if absolutely necessary.”

Cases are stable in 13 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.