US Navy all over again has two provider strike groups in the South China Sea

The US Navy all over again has two provider strike teams conducting dual carrier functions in the South China Sea.

For the 2nd time in two weeks, the Nimitz and Ronald Reagan carrier strike teams are coaching collectively in the strategic waterway.

The workouts, which the Navy says are unrelated to present-day occasions, arrive in the course of a 7 days in which the US and China have traded barbs above the South China Sea.

For the next time in two months, the US Navy has two provider strike groups conducting dual provider operations in the South China Sea, a waterway over which the US and China have been investing jabs these days.

Around Fourth of July weekend, two Navy provider strike groups led by the USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan qualified together in the South China Sea. The previous time the Navy had two carriers working with each other in the South China Sea was nearly six yrs ago.

The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan provider strike groups have connected up again to carry on their significant-finish dual provider operations, the Navy claimed Friday.

“Nimitz and Reagan Carrier Strike Teams are functioning in the South China Sea, wherever global law will allow, to reinforce our commitment to a Absolutely free and Open Indo-Pacific, a policies dependent international get, and to our allies and partners in the location,” Nimitz Provider Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Jim Kirk stated in a statement.

The Navy famous that the carrier operations are unrelated to current situations, but the carrier pursuits do notably appear at a time of heightened tensions with China.



Plane from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 over the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups in the Indo-Pacific location.



U.S. Navy photograph by Mass Communication Professional 3rd Class Keenan Daniels







China’s Ministry of International Affairs accused the US earlier this thirty day period of flexing its muscular tissues to “undermine the peace and steadiness in the South China Sea.” This 7 days, the Overseas Ministry criticized the US for sending “significant fleets of innovative military vessels and plane to the South China Sea to flex muscle groups and stir up difficulties.”

On Tuesday, USS Ralph Johnson, a person of the destroyers sailing with the Nimitz carrier strike team, done a independence-of-navigation operation in the contested Spratly Islands, complicated selected navigation restrictions by China and other claimant states.

Prior to the Navy flexibility-of-navigation operation, at least the sixth this 12 months, Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo issued a assertion Monday announcing the US is aligning its South China Sea plan with a 2016 intercontinental arbitration tribunal ruling and officially rejecting many of China’s promises to the contested waterway.

“Beijing’s promises to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are entirely unlawful, as is its marketing campaign of bullying to handle them,” he stated. “The PRC’s predatory planet perspective has no put in the 21st century.”

China’s Ministry of International Affairs called the US assertion on the South China Sea “irresponsible.”

“It violates and distorts global law, deliberately stokes territorial and maritime disputes, and undermines regional peace and steadiness,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed Tuesday.

The South China Sea, extensive a hot spot, has all over again turn out to be a flash stage in recent months as the US has stepped up its army pursuits in reaction to “opportunistic activity by the PRC” to acquire advantage of the COVID-19 crisis and “coerce its neighbors and press its illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea,” the Pentagon claimed previously.

The world-wide coronavirus disaster that commenced in China but has because spread throughout the US because of to domestic mishandling has induced a improve in US-China tensions, triggering difficulties throughout the bilateral connection.