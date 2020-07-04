US warships are deployed to the South China Sea for drills

US warships are deployed to the South China Sea and are some of the largest military drills the region has seen in recent years.

Two aircraft carriers, USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz, and four other warships are set to begin their exercises on Saturday. Wall Street Journal.

The expansion comes as a direct response to China, which has provoked regional outrage over conducting its own drills near the Paracel Islands, one of the many disputed territories in and around the South China Sea. The land was claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam, who both condemned Chinese military action.

Dual US and Chinese drills occur simultaneously.

“The idea is to show our partners and friends a clear signal that we are committed to regional security and stability,” Rear Adm. George M. Wickoff told the Journal.

China responded by saying that drills are appropriate and relevant to national sovereignty.

“Some country outside the region comes in all kinds of ways to perform heavy military operations to boost its muscles, and this is the root cause of stability in the South China Sea,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian said Friday.