According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), Gillen, 20, has been missing since April and was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood. Her remains were found on June 30.

Gillen was killed with a hammer in the weapons room where she was working. Her killer was transported from a military installation over her body, Khawam said, citing details learned by the family during a meeting with Army investigators.

Khawam He told CNN on Sunday Gillen was not identified by her medical records because her face was so badly beaten. She had to be sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to find her remains.

“It’s sad for us in the mornings and weekends,” Khawam said.

The main accused in the disappearance was called by the SPC on Thursday. Aaron David Robinson shot himself Wednesday after being confronted by investigators, the Killeen Police Department said. Khawam said the family told her that Gillen planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the next day after she was killed, and that Robinson was angry when he made the statement. However, Robinson told authorities that Gillen wanted to report that he had an affair with a married woman, which was a Gillen family dispute. Fort Hood officials said they were unaware of reports of sexual abuse involving Robinson, but the investigation is ongoing. Investigators told family members that Robinson called a woman he had been in contact with, and helped to dispose of Gillen’s body after it was moved outside the base. READ The Yankees know that the World Series hopes will be met with terrible coronavirus challenges Texas Rangers have arrested a woman named Sicily Anne Aguilar, the wife of a former soldier from Fort Hood. She is in the Bell County Jail, and civil authorities are waiting to be charged, the CID said.

