Wander-up testing now readily available at Regency Square Mall web page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nurses are ready for wander-up COVID-19 tests at the Regency Sq. Mall, the Florida Affiliation of Public Information Officers explained Sunday morning.

In addition to stroll-up testing, drive-via tests is also accessible at the internet site. These wishing to do the stroll-up screening are questioned to adhere to the signboards together the route and staff will tutorial people in.

The walk-up tests facility is air-conditioned, and those coming into the facility need to don experience masks.

According to the affiliation, appointments are not expected, but they encouraged. To make an appointment, pay a visit to DoINeedACOVID19Examination.com. The site will guide any individual who reveals up without an appointment.

🔺BREAKING Information Condition of Florida run @FLSERT ARLINGTON #COVID19 Check Web site in #JAX: Nurses are ready for Walk-UP screening at Regency Square Mall! Travel-Thru and wander up tests is now out there at this web page only. Be in and out in 10 minutes! Appts NOT expected! #GetTested! pic.twitter.com/fcv2tg0ca2 — Florida Affiliation of Public Facts Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 12, 2020

The Regency web-site is 1 of three new federal tests sites that opened past 7 days in Jacksonville, which has been discovered as a surge web-site by the Office of Well being and Human Services.

The new web-sites in Arlington, the Northside and the Westside will be open up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday. All the web sites are generate-via, supply energetic COVID-19 tests and are open up to any person age 5 and over irrespective of indications.

Destinations

To start with Coast Senior Substantial College, 590 Duval Station Highway

Frank H. Peterson Academies, 7450 Wilson Blvd.

Regency Sq. Mall – outside old Sears, 9501 Arlington Expressway

At the Regency Square Mall sire, there is a greatest of 5 individuals for each vehicle. There is no utmost for walk-in testing.

Hey Jacksonville! Where is all people? Condition of FL run @FLSERT #COVID19 #Jacksonville Test Site present-day wait situations as of Sunshine 7/12 at 4 PM: 🟢Regency Generate-Via: NO Hold out

🟢Regency Wander-Up: NO Wait around

🟢Northside: NO Wait

🟢Westside: NO Wait These internet sites shut at 6 PM. — Florida Affiliation of General public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 12, 2020

An present web-site at Whole lot J is also established to close on Wednesday.

In put of Great deal J, all those searching for COVID-19 tests will be directed to a new indoor web page within the previous Sears department store at Regency Square Mall. Possessing an indoor spot will enable officers to test people, no subject the weather conditions problems outside the house.

This week, the city also options to open three tests internet sites of its own situated in Arlington, Mandarin and the Beach locations communities, which will be operated in partnership with Telescope Health and fitness, Ideal Wellbeing and the Florida Section of Overall health.

1 of these internet sites will open on Monday at the Jim Fortuna Senior Heart at 11751 McCormick Highway inside Ed Austin Regional Park. That web site will be open up Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the following six months.

Testing at the Seashores internet site will consider position at the previous K-Mart shopping centre on Atlantic Boulevard. Testing at that web page will get started Thursday. Information for that web page will be announced on Tuesday.

Tests at the Jim Fortuna Senior Heart and the Beaches will be performed in time slots based mostly on people’s names and their vulnerability to the virus.

Additional: Telescope Well being breaks down the time slots for COVID-19 testing

Information4Jax could not obtain information about testing at the Mandarin internet site as of Saturday.

At the new web sites opening this week, people today becoming examined will have to don a mask, display that they’re citizens of Duval County and convey their possess pens for use.

Florida on Sunday noted 15,300 supplemental coronavirus circumstances, the most significant single-working day enhance in new conditions in any one state because the beginning of the pandemic. According to figures launched Sunday early morning by the Florida Office of Overall health, the state has now recorded a overall of 269,811 instances. In Jacksonville, an supplemental 577 COVID-19 conditions had been described Sunday, bringing Duval County’s full to 12,864 scenarios.