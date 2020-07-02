‘Warrior Nun’ review: A strange flight into the manga-inspired series Netflix

Although confusion with religion is easily the third train – especially when evil forces are involved in the Vatican – there is little c to provoke resentment.

It is a 19-year-old Ava (Alba Baptista), awakened in a corpse and restored by a divine, circular-shaped artifact, embodied in the act of despair. Ava is understandably mystified, and with a group of friends she has a hard time protecting herself from the supernatural aspects of her new existence.

The nuns have an assortment of weapons and insane ninja-type skills, but like “The Matrix,” Ava is essentially chosen by her powers, even if she can’t control them, and doesn’t show much interest in saving the world.

Ava’s lofty status produces confrontation with the group – nuns battling computer-generated monsters are also everywhere, and the details of her stories and how she died, drops steadily during the first-season run.