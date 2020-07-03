Washington Redskins: FedEx asks team to change their name after pressure from more than 80 investor groups

“We have informed the team in Washington of our request to change the team’s name,” FedEx said in a statement to CNN Business.
The delivery services company – which owns and sponsors the Washington Stadium Stadium – has over 80 groups and shareholders investing in the company after it sent a letter to FedEx CEO Frederick Smith calling it a “cancellation of the business and public relations” with the franchise.
CNN Business also reached out to the NFL and team for comment.
In a letter to Smith, investors said they were representing more than $ 620 billion in assets, and that the term “Redskins” was “a humanistic word describing people by skin color and a racial slur.”
“In fact, every major Native American Indian organization condemns or demeans the Indian and local-related images, names and symbols of the American Indian public. More than 2 thousand educational institutions have dismissed ‘Indian’ sporting references,” they write.
“In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has focused the world on centuries of systemic racism, we are seeing a fresh influx of opposition to the team’s name,” the investors wrote. “Therefore, it is time for FedEx to take the moment and make clear and meaningful steps to stop their use of the team, to clarify their opposition to the name of the racist team.”
The letters to Nike and Pepsi echo that language. For example, in a letter to Nike CEO John Donahoe, investors agreed that Nike “has taken steps to be more transparent about its workforce diversity.” Investors point out that Nike “helped keep alive the public discourse about systemic racism and police brutality” by launching an advertising campaign featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick, kneeling in the national anthem, protesting police brutality and racial injustice as he played. League.
“However, Nike continues to provide uniforms and equipment to Washington’s NFL team,” the investors said, adding that “the association and facilitation of the racism inherent in the name and logo runs contrary to the sentiments expressed by the company.”
As of Thursday night, it appeared that Nike-branded Redskins merchandise were not available at Nike’s online store. The merchandise is listed as representing every other NFL team. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
– Jill Martin contributed to this report.
