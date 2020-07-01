‘Wear the damn mask’ with a friendly reminder of Jennifer Aniston

On Tuesday, the “Morning Show” star took to Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a face mask, along with a message encouraging everyone to wear a mask between the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand that masks are uncomfortable and uncomfortable. But you don’t see businesses shutting down … jobs are lost … health care workers are in complete exhaustion. There are so many survivors of the virus that we can’t do enough because of the virus,” she wrote.

She continued: “I really believe in the basic goodness of people, so I know we can all do it. However, many people in our country refuse to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and keep each other safe,” she continued.

“People are worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by asking for a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is politicized at the expense of people’s lives. This is not really a debate. If you care about human life, please … just #wearadamnmask and those around you. Encourage them to do. “