What is it like to see a country that does not exist

(CNN) – They have their own governments, passports, citizens and in some cases even currency.

But for various complex reasons, many countries around the world are not official – some maps remain.

That did not stop Gilhelm Conover from trying to visit them. The Brazilian author toured 16 unidentified countries between 2009 and 2014 and described his experiences in his latest book “Unidentified Countries: Traveling to Non-existent Countries”. Released earlier this month.

Although the definition of a country is open to interpretation, it should be considered below International law , A territory must have permanent population, defined territory and border controls, the ability to govern independently, and relationships with other countries.

The final hurdle is the recognition of the United Nations as a state, which comes with many benefits, such as greater access to financial networks.

Although the United Nations does not recognize them as other countries, they are not officially recognized as countries, and as a result may face many conflicts.

After visiting Somaliland, the Ama home country in the Horn of Africa seeking independence from Somalia since 1991, Conover was attracted to the controversial countries.

“I was traveling through Africa by land in 2009 and went to Somaliland,” he told CNN Travel. “I was shocked when I found out I could not use Somali money there and then I started to understand that this is a country with its own institutions, laws and currency.

“But it didn’t find any other country. I felt like I was in a parallel universe.”

Despite the unilateral declaration of independence from Somalia in 1991, no other country is recognized as a sovereign state.

Struggling for identity

No other country has recognized Somaliland as a sovereign nation. Guilherme Conover

It was very difficult for a land that had been in serious financial trouble for years.

“Somaliland is really on its own,” Conover explained. “They struggled to survive because they had no friends.”

Unemployment is as high as illiteracy rates, but he is impressed with the elasticity of its natives.

“They talked about their struggles,” Conover adds. “A lot of people rely on the money sent by people working abroad.

“Because they are not recognized [as a country,] It is very difficult to exchange with other countries.

“They are very difficult to sell anything so many people take the opportunity to work in other countries.

“It’s a difficult situation, but I can see that they are improving a lot.”

In the years following his Somaliland tour, Conover began researching other destinations with similar problems.

After narrowing down to 10 independent territories with limited international recognition and six autonomous territories formerly or wanting to be independent, he began to plan his extensive trip.

One of the most well-known controversial countries on his hit list is Kosovo, located in the Balkans region of Europe.

While Somaliland is suffering from a shortage of allies, Kosovo has benefited from its supporters.

Since the official declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, with the backing of Russia, it has been recognized by more than 100 countries, as well as the International Olympic Committee as an independent nation, but the status of UN members has avoided the territory.

Unlike other conflicting countries, Kosovo attracts a large number of tourists, with the majority of foreign visitors coming from Albania, Turkey and Germany.

“Kosovo has the support of very wealthy countries and a lot of tourists come here,” Conover said.

In 2018, the number of international visitors to a partially recognized state Increased by 19% In the previous year.

“You can see it evolving, but very small issues need to be addressed before they become very independent,” he says.

The pain of separation

Northern Cyprus is not an independent country except Turkey. Guilherme Conover

Conver used global homestay and social networking services Couchsurfing On his trip to connect with the locals and gain a deeper understanding of what it is like to be in a place where existence is questioned.

“Traveling to them is one of my favorite things [unrecognized] The interaction with the Natives of the countries is very special, ”he said.

“They don’t seem to be providing a service to tourists. The tourist is really a part of the community.

“They open their homes to you and allow you to engage in activities with them.”

He attributes this to a combination of genuine friendship and curiosity.

“While this is a place that many tourists don’t go to, sometimes they are curious and want to know how the rest of the world sees them.

“Many of these countries are very proud. Some people believe that they are better than the countries of the outside world.”

On a trip to Cyprus, separated from the Turkish military expedition backed by the Greek government in 1974, Conover first saw the pain of this bitter isolation.

The northeastern part of the island is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, while for the rest of the world it is the Turkish occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

“As soon as you cross the border, you can see the difference,” Canaver said of his North Cyprus tour.

“I stayed with a man who told me that his father was born in Turkey and his mother was Turkish Cypriot.

“He could not cross the southern part of the island because he was considered Turkish, not Turkish Cypriot. It was really hard for him.

“It’s very difficult for the younger generation.”

Proud citizens

Conover also spent time in Tibet, a remote land known as the “World Roof”. Guilherme Conover

His travels include the two disputed territories in the Caucasus, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The former, with its strong ties with Russia, left a particularly strong impression on Georgia’s secessionist region, Conover.

“Abkhazia is a beautiful place,” he said of the area, which is located about 200 kilometers off the Black Sea coast. “It has many beautiful monasteries.

“This is not what you would expect of a country that does not exist. In the summer many Russians go to the beaches.

“They have a very large tourism industry. You can buy souvenirs like fridge magnets and T-shirts there.”

However, the process of entering a self-proclaimed sovereign state is not easy.

“You have to contact them by email [for an entry permit ] And they can give you a specific day when you can go in [to get authorization], ”He explains.

“Then as soon as you enter the country, you go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collect an official visa.”

According to Conover, the Abkhazia people were not particularly concerned with international recognition.

“They are very, very nationalists,” he explained. “They became very emotional [when they talked about the country]. They say that because Russia supports them, they don’t need Europe or US recognition.

In the South Caucasus is the Nagorno-Karabakh – also known as the Republic of Artakh. Like other conflicting countries, Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the long-standing conflict between the two countries. In this case, it is Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Stepanakert [the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh] Getting out of Armenia is easy, “Conover said.” It is very peaceful. There are beautiful squares surrounded by flowers where people can sit and have drinks.

“But it’s a few kilometers away from the conflict line. Sometimes there’s a gunfight, so there’s a lot of tension.”

The area is also home to beautiful churches and monasteries such as the Gandjasar Monastery.

“There are also beautiful mountains and places you can safely visit,” adds Conover.

South Ossetia, a mountainous region that is officially formerly between Georgia and Russia, is less of a tourist attraction.

“Most people don’t go there,” he says.

Conover also visited the Transnistria between Moldova and Ukraine, which declared its independence in 1990, a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Want official recognition?

Western Sahara – Autonomous Territory Guilherme Conover

The UN has not yet recognized the territory, despite its own currency and border controls. Conover was able to enter the country through Moldova.

“To get there, you have to turn your money into a Transnistrian ruble,” he said, explaining that he had initially had doubts about how effective things were.

“All of its companies are doing too much. I also tried to check how well the postcard works and send it home to see if it will come home.

“It’s very interesting that some of these places have complete control over their territory.”

South Sudan though Becoming the newest recognized country In the world in 2011, there is little point in granting the same authority at any time in any other country.

Although he is certainly not an expert on border disputes, Conover said his experiences and extensive research in book writing have shown that creating new border lines and countries is not necessarily the best way to solve land problems. .

“Most of these countries started out as minorities who had problems and wanted to be independent,” he explained.

“But as soon as they gain independence, they become the majority, and yet the minorities in their land need to be protected.

“Drawing lines and creating new frontiers won’t help if you don’t have full democracy in one area.”