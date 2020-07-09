While driving, an Australian man killed a snake and quickly dragged it to the hospital

It turned out that he was not a snake.

An Australian man got off the hook when police learned he was going to the hospital for fear of being bitten by a snake while driving.

Police say the man, identified only as Jimmy, was traveling 76 mph on Dawson Highway in Queensland last month.

“A brown snake or tiger snake is on the back of Ut,” Jimmy told the officer who pulled him, according to Body camera footage Was released by Queensland police.

“It bit me, it’s in the car with me,” the driver said.

Moments earlier, as he was driving at a speed of 60 mph, he spotted the creature, later identified as a venomous eastern brown snake, sliding between his legs.

“I started moving my legs more… It started wrapping around me,” he said. “Its head just started hitting [driver’s seat], Between my legs. “

Believing that he had been bitten, Jimmy was able to kill the snake with a knife and take him to the hospital.

Police body camera footage shows a dead snake in the back of Jimmy’s truck.

The officer called for an ambulance, telling the dispatcher that the driver was “very scared” but “conscious and breathing at the moment.”

It was confirmed that the snake did not bite the man, but he missed the speeding ticket.

The driver told police, “It’s very bloody and horrible. I’m not going to lie.” “I’m never happy to see red and blue lights.”