White Home blocks CDC from testifying on reopening faculties up coming 7 days

White Property officers knowledgeable the committee of its choice in an email, a personnel member on the Dwelling panel advised CNN.

“Dr. Redfield has testified on the Hill at least four instances more than the very last three months. We require our medical practitioners targeted on the pandemic response,” a White Household formal mentioned, confirming the final decision to block the CDC’s participation in the listening to.

But a spokesman for the Household Schooling and Labor Committee explained the panel experienced asked for testimony from any CDC official, not essentially Redfield.

“We asked for everyone at CDC who could testify at the listening to. The invite was not for Dr. Redfield or no a single,” the formal stated.