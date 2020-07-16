White Residence claims Trump adopted CDC steering after Atlanta mayor accuses him of breaking mask regulation

Trump was noticed not wearing a mask in the course of his check out to Atlanta on Wednesday, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms instructed CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Space” that Trump broke the law. Hartsfield-Jackson airport is owned and operated by the town of Atlanta and hence included in her govt order necessitating masks, Bottoms claimed.

When questioned for a response, the White Property did not right tackle Bottoms’ accusation and stated Trump was alternatively subsequent CDC advice.

“The President requires the health and fitness and basic safety of everyone touring in support of himself and all White Home operations incredibly very seriously,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere reported in a statement to CNN.

“When planning for and carrying out any vacation, White Residence Operations collaborates with the Medical doctor to the President and the White Dwelling Armed forces Workplace, to assure programs integrate recent CDC assistance and greatest procedures for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent doable.”