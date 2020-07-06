‘Why should I bleach my skin color to feel beautiful?’ Cricket star angry over racist Indian nickname

Sami said his mind immediately went back to the Indian Premier League when he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014 – and most importantly, when he used the nickname “Kalu” to describe him and Sri Lankan player Tisara Perera.

Pereira declined to comment when given the opportunity.

The nickname was so common that Sami even used it to describe himself.

In those years with the Sunrisers, Sami and his teammates made it to the IPL playoffs. He said one of the main reasons for their success was “unity and friendship and the way we fought for each other.”

Fast Forward 2020 and All-Rounder Sami – Former Captain West Indian The team – as he begins to realize how “Kalu” is actually used, has experienced a variety of emotions.

In a video he Posts On Instagram, Sami called out former associates who used the nickname to reach out for a conversation about the term.

He said From One former teammate said he was “working from a brotherly love position.” However, Sami believes that the term is inappropriate and should no longer be used.

‘Right is right’

Sami’s testimony came just days later Floyd Police were killed during a series of protests in Minneapolis, USA, and shortly after.

“It came at a time when racism and social injustice and systemic racism were at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Sami said.

But Sami’s social media accounts show that many people support the nickname – and even call him out. Their argument is that the word is not racist and is only a pseudonym.

However, the continued use of (South Asian) culture still shows that education is really needed.

“As a leader, you have to have difficult conversations and I’m not afraid to have it. It doesn’t matter,” he says. “The right thing is right. There is no wrong time to do the right thing.

“It’s part of understanding and talking about those things that help bring awareness to that culture.”

Pervez Rasool, one of Sami’s Sunrisers associates in 2014, said it would be unfortunate if the term was used against Sami.

“If someone uses such words against Sami, it’s unfortunate,” he told CNN. “I am a part of the team and I enjoy playing under his captaincy. He is a very pleasant man.

“This conversation has never happened before me. But it would be very unfortunate if someone used derogatory words against Sami.”

The Indian Cricket Control Board, which controls the IPL, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

‘I believe I’m beautiful’

Although officially abolished in 1950, Indian society is still highly classified Kula

The caste system classifies Hindus from birth – defining their place in society, what jobs they can do and whom they can marry. Those at the bottom of the system are called “untouchables.”

And in Indian popular culture, people of lower castes are often portrayed as being Dark Skin. Sami believes that this crossover between caste and apartheid describes some of the prejudices he sees in India, “where the powerful are less fortunate.”

“To me, it was the symbol of the policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. It was like a man in power suing someone who couldn’t help them.”

Floyd’s assassination of the police led to a reexamination of Sami’s time in India, and that reflective period also enriched India’s long history with skin-lightening products.

Some Bollywood stars have been criticized for promoting “fairness” creams.

Last month, Hindustan Unilever Announced It stops using the word “fair” in its “Fair & Lovely” skincare brand. The company acknowledges that it has previously taken advantage of “fairness, whitening and skin lighting” when marketing its products.

“Any place that encourages you to be beautiful, you look more beautiful, then you have to understand that there’s something wrong with that system,” Sami said.

“What about people who look like me? Are they not beautiful? Because I believe that they are beautiful. But why should I bleach or lighten my skin color? It is wrong. And this is a difficult thing to teach.”

Sammy, who played 38 Test matches for the West Indies, the International Cricket Council for Cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC), should also take responsibility for educating players and fans about racism.

“The ICC is trying to protect the game, they do too. Every cricketer coming into international cricket or playing the league is the first thing they do (doping) and anti-corruption seminar,” he said.

“You are educated. They are promoting it all over the cricket world and educating you about those things. I think you have to make the same emphasis on anti-racism and know about other cultures.

“If you understand my story, if you know where I come from and what drives me to play cricket, you will understand how to describe me. You will understand why I do what I do. So when you seem to tell me something about the color of my skin, You know, you know, you’ve come a long way. “

The ICC did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

‘Equal Opportunities’

As with other sports, representation is another problem that the game itself faces.

Very few teams around the world have black, Asian and minority ethnic head coaches, which, according to Sami, must be corrected if the sport is to move forward.

“How many color coaches do you see in cricket? Do you ever see a color coach as the head coach of England or Australia or New Zealand?” Said Sammy.

“How do you give people in the Caribbean equal opportunities, when you don’t really give them a chance to see how good they are? Give us more opportunities to show you that we are also good.”

“But you see, we are receiving a white coach in the West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan.