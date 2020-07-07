WNBA players want to remove Kelly Loeffler from Dream Ownership

The WNBA Players’ Association features Kelly Loeffler.

On Tuesday, the junior senator from Georgia “jerseys” when the “Black Live Matter” and “Say Her Name” league resurfaces. Loeffler, who has been part of the Dream Ownership since 2011, requested that American flags be moved to replace anti-racist messages.

In response to the letter, the union tweeted the news of the letter,Enough! O-U-T!“

Engelbert, in a statement, said Loeffler was not fired, but “no longer involved in the team’s day-to-day business”, failing to address the status of her co-ownership.

“The WNBA is based on the principle of equitable and equitable treatment for all people, and we, along with teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to argue for social justice,” The statement said.

This is not the first time for Loeffler’s removal. When the Black Lives Matter protests first took place in Atlanta, she called the protesters a “mob rule.” She also posted a message advocating the exclusion of transgender athletes and women’s sports among girls in support of the Georgia-based LGBTQ Group Family Project Alliance.

Since then, players such as Alisha Clark, Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Natasha Cloud have expressed opposition to Loeffler and encouraged her dismissal.

“I’m very sad that my team’s ownership is not helping the movement and standing up for it,” said Dream Guard Renee Montgomery, who will be focusing on social justice programs for the 2020 season. Wrote a tweet tagging Loeffler. “I’ve already sat down this season and this is an example of why. Would you like to talk to me about this if you get down?”