WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17 | Bleacher Report

2 of 5

Bliss and Cross began this segment by talking about the five-year anniversary of the Women’s Evolution and what has happened since then.

At first, Cross thought she was Bliss’ special guest but The Goddess had to rain on her parade and inform her that she was not the mystery guest. Before she could reveal who it was, Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to talk some trash.

After she let them talk, Bliss introduced Asuka as her real guest. A fight broke out and Bliss somehow gained the booking power to turn this into a tag team match.

We returned to see the fight in progress and Cross took control of Bayley with a series of kicks to the body. The Role Model used some dirty tactics to turn the tables. This led to Cross being double-teamed for quite some time.

After we saw every combination of opponents had their moment to shine, Bayley stole the win by using the ropes for leverage during a pin on Cross.

Grade: C- (Moment of Bliss), B (Match)

Analysis

The idea of a mystery guest was intriguing but the reveal was a little underwhelming. It seemed like Bliss was going to bring out somebody who had a big impact on the Women’s Evolution by the way the segment started.

The match that followed was a nice change of pace. Pairing Cross and Asuka together made for an interesting combination, even if it was just a one-time thing.

The bout was typical tag team fare. The women’s tag champs showed their usual level of chemistry while Cross and Asuka found their groove as a pair about halfway through.

This was a surprisingly physical contest, especially when it came to Bayley and Asuka. They were swinging for the fences with their strikes. It may have lasted a little longer than necessary but all four women helped make it an enjoyable match.