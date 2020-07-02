Xi Jinping’s crown was to end China’s poverty in 2020. The coronavirus may have destroyed it

Then the novel of the coronavirus pandemic was torn apart by the world economy.

China shut down factories in January and February to prevent large outbreaks and to contain the virus, but at the same time it has severely damaged employment and production domestically.

He is facing the press Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who was tightly regulated at the end of the NPC at the end of the year, agreed that some Chinese citizens were in poverty with the pandemic.

“Before the Kovid-19 hit, five million people lived below the poverty line, but due to this disease, some may have fallen back into poverty,” Li said. “Because of that, we are now doing a great job of reaching our goal.”

Experts say whether or not Beijing should be able to bring the country back to work quickly, Xi’s chances of hitting it are high.

“As long as employment is recovered or largely recovered by the end of this year, they will be very close to hitting their poverty goals,” said Scott Rozell, co-director of Stanford University’s Rural Education Action Program.

“[But] There are many things that can be said to be a persistent problem. “

A mammoth is responsible

For most of the 20th century, China was one of the world’s poorest countries.

By 1990, About 658 million people They live below the poverty line by Chinese government standards.

Since then, that number has dropped rapidly. The Chinese government announced in 2012 that there were 115 million people living in absolute poverty. Less than 10 million were left in poverty at the end of last year China is on pace to achieve its goal.

Professor Shenjing Hei of the University of Hong Kong, who studies urban poverty, said that although there are very few people left in absolute poverty, they are deeply affected.

“They are really people with a poverty problem,” she said. “They live in very poor conditions and are usually in the highlands and in very remote places.”

Alibaba Baba Tencent TCEHY There is the Chinese government Committed to spending 6 20.6 billion (146 billion yuan) on poverty alleviation in 2020 – a figure that does not include additional funding from local governments and private businessesAnd, Which strongly encourage cooperation.

This government money is distributed at the local level and how each individual province, city and town-end poverty is largely left to the authorities – a strategy that G says is designed to conform to policies To specific areas.

More 750,000 Communist Party officials According to experts and state media, sent to villages across the country to assess local poverty, many have conducted in-home interviews.

The solutions adopted by the local authorities for the poverty crisis are varied. In some places the villagers gave Small loans to start businesses Or they can be given visibility to better sell their products on e-commerce sites like Taobao.

He said the Chinese government had hired indigenous scientific institutions to closely monitor its progress on poverty alleviation in 2020, and that the Hong Kong professor was fulfilling the goal “in a very important year.”

But according to my colleagues in China, they don’t think the government has a big problem to fulfill this commitment, ”she said.

Millions are unemployed

Independent experts find it difficult to get an accurate picture of rural poverty on Earth, partly because of China’s size and partly because of its government’s secrecy, especially in Xi’s authoritarian and opaque governance.

Already there are indications that the Chinese poor have been badly hit by the coronavirus recession.

Unemployment in China in the wake of the virus has risen, officially soaring 6.2% of the population in February. The Chinese government does not officially release all unemployed, but according to CNN calculations it is about 29 million.

Of that official figure, a large proportion of the people in rural communities or 290 million migrant workers do not work in construction, manufacturing and other low-paid but crucial activities.

If those immigrants were included, 80 million people would be out of work by the end of March, according to an article co-authored by Zhang Bin, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in April.

‘A perfect storm’

Stanford University Survey of Rural Chinese Families Rural Education Action Program In the first four months of the year (REAP), when the country was infected, 92% of the respondents in the villages found that their income levels were reduced by pandemic measures.

“The employment of rural workers is essentially zero for the full month after the blockade began,” the report said.

Half of the villages surveyed by the Stanford University team reported losses from an average of 1 281 to 4 704 (2,000 to 5,000 yuan) in March.

To counteract that loss of income, “half of them cut their nutrition and dietary diversity — they went for grain and vegetable food instead of meat and fruit,” says Rogel of REAP, who wrote the study. “They did Reduce costs for their children’s education and also on non-covid health issues. “

REAP is not the only survey that finds large reductions in rural salaries during the coronavirus. Research by Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences’ (CAAS) , 80% of the farmworkers interviewed said their earnings would fall by more than 20%.

According to some CAAS estimates, farmers’ salaries can go up to 40%.

To make matters worse for some rural communities, some parts of China have seen their worst floods for decades in June, when they started to get back on their feet from the coronavirus.

According to state media, tens of thousands of homes were destroyed along the Yangtze River and at least 12 million people were affected, costing the economy $ 3.6 billion.

John Donaldson, a poverty expert and associate professor at the University of Singapore Management, said coronavirus was a “perfect storm” for people living in poverty in China, affecting many sectors at the same time.

“The factories are not yet full and due to the fear of coronavirus, you have construction [being put on hold], Hotels that buy a lot of food from rural areas also have less business, ”he said.

In addition, Donaldson said local authorities are responsible for police poverty alleviation and are distracted by their fight against coronavirus.

Message

Despite the setbacks, the ruling Communist Party and the state media are conducting a comprehensive campaign to assure their domestic audience that they are reaching their goal.

In early June, Xi visited families in the northern province of Ningxia and inspected a workshop funded by poverty alleviation, where villagers were producing bins.

“(Xi) emphasizes all manner of decisive efforts to build a moderately prosperous society and eradicate poverty.” The government news agency Xinhua Said in writing of the tour.

Experts generally agree that it is rare for the Chinese government to declare that it has lost its targets on poverty alleviation by the end of 2020. Donaldson said he met the targets or said they would be fudge.

Although Beijing aims to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of this year, there is still a long way to go to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of citizens.

Xi said that over the years, China has become a “moderately prosperous society.”

However, at his press conference in May, Li said there were still 600 million people – 40% of the population – They have a monthly income of $ 140 (1,000 yuan).

“Even renting a room in a medium Chinese city is not enough,” Li says.

Donaldson’s biggest concern is that once the Chinese government announces the eradication of absolute poverty, local authorities may consider treating all poverty a major problem. Millions of people who still need emergency help.

“I mean it’s the bottom Line: if Poverty has been eradicated, how many people are poor after this campaign? Nobody knows. ”