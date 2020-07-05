Yankees Aaron Boone is happy with the efficiency of the first workout

The Yankees have their first official spring training 2.0, playing and working at the empty Yankee Stadium.

“It’s definitely different,” said Jordan Montgomery. “But it’s like working in an empty stadium in Tampa. You try to get your work done, focus and be as safe as I can. “

Unlike many of the back fields the Yankees are accustomed to in their complex in Tampa, they only had to use a field at Yankee Stadium as they adjusted to their new conditions.

After the first day, manager Aaron Boone said they were happy with how efficient they were.

“I thought it went very well,” said Boone, who noted that Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a Giancarlo Stanton liner at the beginning of the exercise. “Damaging Masahiro takes the air out of it and causes a little bit of fear in everyone.”

But he liked what he saw from the work the team put in.

“From an operational standpoint, I thought we were in good shape,” said Boone. “We used four mounds for the bullpens and it worked well. It was a little longer for our coaching staff, but we were good spot comfort with the reps we needed to get.”

The team needs to be “creative” with how they work and with different team-building exercises, calling the situation a “completely different animal”.

Montgomery said so far the ban on spitting and pressing fingers on the mound.

“I’m doing well,” said Montgomery.

Aaron Hicks took some time to get used to wearing masks while working at home.

“It’s a new casual, mobile phone,” Hicks said. “It takes a while to adjust to the baseball field. You want to be involved in the conversation and you are told to stay away. “

He is wary of working inside the home in Arizona and believes the team will do the same this season.

“It’s definitely a conversation that respects each other,” Hicks said. “We all need to be accountable on and off the field. We all want to win and be here. The goal here is to win the championship. We need everyone to be healthy. “

Aaron Hicks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, admitted that he thought he was “game-ready” but didn’t find full consistency when he was thrown out following the October procedure.

Asked if he was throwing “100 percent”, Hicks responded: “One hundred percent? It will take some time. I think the game is ready to compete and be consistent in the outfield.”

Hicks said the problem right now is speed.

“Some come out, some don’t,” Hicks said. “There is some instability. This is very common through the process. “

Hicks said he has been following nationwide protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which led him to focus more on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think it’s a very strong movement right now,” Hicks said. “That’s exactly what I want to be a part of. This is something that has been going on all my life: black lives don’t go unnoticed. “