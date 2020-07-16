Yolo County experiences COVID-19 cluster at Woodland treatment facility

Yolo County health officials mentioned Thursday that they are working with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Woodland care facility. Woodland Household Solutions — a facility that offers treatment for the developmentally disabled — has 10 verified instances, according to a news release from the county. A single resident has died, the county said. 6 of the conditions are among the people at the facility and 4 are employees customers. The county explained that every person at the facility is getting tested and that folks who have tested beneficial for COVID-19 will be isolated in a individual constructing.The county has observed a “spectacular” rise in cases in the past three to four weeks and has more than 1,000 verified cases, the news release says. Yolo County is amongst far more than two-dozen counties that are on the state’s coronavirus watchlist. When a county is additional to the record and stays on the record for a few or far more times, it is asked to near indoor functions for some enterprises.

