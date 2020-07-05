Yonis Cespedes ‘looks like a monster’

Luis Rojas is optimistic and Michael Conforto is flat-out effusive, praising his companion.

It’s only two days of spring training 2.0, but Yonis Cespedes already has the Mets in mind that he could make a big impact in this brief 60-game season.

“He looks like a monster,” Conforto said Saturday, laughing at a zoom call from Cityfield. “He looks motivated. He seems to be in shape. I’ve seen a few things he does to prepare himself, some videos of him working on his ranch, and that guy is definitely hungry.”

Cespedes, who missed most of last season and most of the 2018 multiple leg injuries, regularly took to live batting practice and caught fly balls in the outfield during brief spring training. Rojas received positive reports that he was speeding up during the Kovid-19 firing. On Friday and Saturday, Cespedes participated in light workouts with no restrictions.

The first-year manager has warned that there will be more tests for Cespedes in the coming days as workouts intensify and he must prove his ability to run the bases. So far, however, there have been plenty of positives, most notably the arrival of DH in the National League, giving Slugger the chance to play full-time.

“He’s moving better,” said Rojas. “He’s going to be good, footwork, and even fly balls. He has two line drives back. Line drives have come in. So it’s nice to get him out of the fango, so I’m looking forward to keeping that progression off the bat and we have some live at -Be back there for protection when the bats come. “

Since the 34-year-old Cespedes last played for the Mets, his last game comes on July 20, 2018. Since then, he has undergone surgery on each of his heels and suffered an ankle fracture in an accident on his ranch. A wild boar. Now he is playing for a deal, with a four-year, $ 110 million last season. When healthy, he reached two All-Star games and led the Mets to the postseason in their first two years in 2015 and 2016.

He’s a significant addition to an already formidable lineup. This makes the Mets ’batting order even deeper, creating the 3-4-5 powerful power of Cespedes, Pete Alonso and Conforto.

“He’ll lose the guy around you,” Conforto said. “I’m excited that he’s back and he’s good. Let’s hope he can do the best for us and really bring the thunder with his bat and make some great plays in the outfield.”