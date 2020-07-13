World

Yves Rausch: German police hunt ‘dangerous Rambo’ in Black Forest

1 hour ago
by Adam D. Crook
German police backed by helicopters are hunting a homeless guy in the Black Forest, who is reportedly armed with pistols and a bow and arrows.

The manhunt was launched on Sunday in Oppenau, south-west Germany, about 25km (16 miles) from the French border.

Media stories say Yves Rausch, 31, putting on camouflage equipment, disarmed four law enforcement officers on Sunday after threatening them with a pistol.

Police have warned the public and plane to avoid the region.

The law enforcement warning suggests “Beware!… The desired person has many guns!” Nearby motorists have been warned in opposition to buying up hitch-hikers.

Earlier a police spokesman reported the suspect experienced appeared co-operative on Sunday, immediately after police tracked him down, but then “quickly he pulled out his pistol and aimed at the officers”.

“They were absolutely stunned,” he said, and “they had no likelihood to respond to the harmful condition.”

The suspect is acknowledged to the police for former offences, such as unlawful possession of firearms, AFP information company reports.

Some studies have nicknamed him “Rambo” soon after the fictional, violent Vietnam war veteran who goes on the run from US law enforcement.

