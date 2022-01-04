29 airlines will operate flights to Cuba by January 2022

In January 2022, 29 airlines will operate flights to Cuba from Europe, the United States, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

Flights from the United States to Cuba in January

1. American Airlines

First, American Airlines will operate four daily flights between Miami and Havana from January 4.

2. Southwest

Also, it operates 1 daily flight from southwestern Tampa to Havana.

3. Jet Blue

JetBlue will increase its daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and José Martí International Airport to three, operating one flight on Saturdays. He has another flight from New York to Havana on Saturdays.

4. Charts

Chartered flights from the United States (Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers) to Havana, on the other hand:

Monday: 11 flights

Tuesday: 6 flights

Wednesday: 7 flights

Thursday: 10 flights

Friday: 12 flights

On Saturdays: 9 flights

On Sundays: 9 flights

Flights between Cuba and Canada

1. WestJet

WestJet will operate flights to Cuba on Mondays (10, 17 and 24), on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between Toronto and Varadero in January. Also, between Holguin and Toronto on Mondays.

2. Air Canada

Air Canada operates flights from Montreal to Havana on Sundays and to Toronto on Mondays. You can fly from Montreal to Varadero on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays (January 2 and 9) and Thursdays (6). From Toronto on Mondays (3 and 10), Thursdays, Fridays (7), Saturdays (1, 8 and 15) and Sundays.

In addition, the Canadian airline plans flights from Toronto to Santa Clara Airport on Thursdays and from Montreal on Tuesdays. You will receive flights from Montreal on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from Toronto to Cayo Coco Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays (14th, 21st and 28th) and Saturdays. On the way to Holquin, it flies from Toronto on Mondays and from Montreal on Thursdays.

3. Air Transat

In addition, AirTransat will have flights from Montreal on Mondays and Tuesdays (January 4 and 11); From Toronto on Tuesdays and Saturdays; From Quebec on Saturdays (8), and on Friday, January 21 from Moncton. It flies from Toronto to Santa Clara Airport on Fridays and Tuesdays (January 4, 11 and 18) and from Montreal on Sundays and Tuesdays (4, 11 and 18).

AirTransat flights from Montreal to Cayo Coco are available on Wednesdays and Sundays and from Toronto on Saturdays and Tuesdays (4 and 11). It flies from Toronto to Holguin on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from Montreal on Tuesdays and Saturdays; And from Quebec on Wednesdays (5 and 12).

4. Sunwing

Sunwing operates flights from Montreal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Québec, Kelowna, Hamilton and Vancouver / Calgary to Varadero. There are scheduled flights to Santa Clara from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec, Halifax, Windsor and Hamilton.

In addition, the airline will have a daily flight from Montreal to Cayo Cocoa on Mondays, January 3 and 10, and a daily flight from Toronto. It also flies from Ottawa, Halifax, Quebec and Hamilton to Cao Coco. There will be flights to Holguin from Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

Flights to Cuba from Latin America and the Caribbean

1. Viva Aerobus

The Viva Aerobus is scheduled for daily flights from Mexico City to Havana and from Cancun to January. From Merida, Mexico, he flies to the Cuban capital on Thursdays. It flies from Mexico City to Varadero on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and from Cancun on Tuesdays.

For Santa Clara, Viva Airbus will operate from Cancun on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From Cancun to Camague on Tuesdays and Thursdays; To Holquin on Wednesdays and Saturdays; And to Santiago de Cuba on Tuesdays.

2. Magnicharters

Magnificatters fly daily from Cancun to Havana daily, except Wednesday; Tuesdays from Mexico City and Fridays from Merida. He will fly from Mexico City to Varadero on Wednesdays and to Holguin on Wednesdays but from Cancun.

3. Aromer

Aeromer will fly from Cancun to Havana on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

4. Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines will operate three daily flights between Havana and Panama until January 16, increasing its frequency to four daily flights during the rest of the month. Until January 11, he flies from Panama to Santa Clara.

5. Wingo

Wingo will fly from Bogot, Colombia to Havana on Saturday, January 6, and Saturday, January 8.

6. Cayman Airways

Cayman Airways operates on Fridays and Sundays from Georgetown, the capital of the Cayman Islands, to Havana. Fly Always will fly from Paramaribo, Suriname to the Cuban capital on Fridays. Caribbean Airlines operates flights from Port of Spain, Suriname to Jose Marti International Airport on Tuesdays.

7. Air Century

Air Century will fly to Havana on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. You will travel from Santo Domingo to Santa Clara on Fridays and from Puerto Plata to La Romana on Mondays (3 and 10). Flights from Santo Domingo to Camague are scheduled for Thursday; Holidays from Monday and Tuesday (4) and Sunday (2 and 9) from La Romana. On Tuesdays and Saturdays it will fly from Santo Domingo to Santiago de Cuba.

8. Sky high

Sky High will fly from Santo Domingo to Havana on Mondays and Fridays. There are flights to Santiago de Cuba on Tuesdays and Saturdays and to Holguin from the capital of the Dominican Republic on Thursdays and Sundays.

9. Sunrise Airways

Sunrise Airways will operate in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Havana on Tuesdays and up to Santiago de Cuba on Mondays. There will be another flight with Kingston, Jamaica and Havana on InterCarbian Saturdays, as well as another flight with Santiago de Cuba on the same day. You will also arrive at Antonio Macio International Airport from Kingston on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It runs on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Santiago de Cuba and the Providence, Turks and Caicos Islands.

10. Bahamas Air

Bahamas Air plans flights from NASA to Havana on Mondays and Fridays, while Holguin will be on Wednesdays and Sundays.

11. Conviosa

Conviasa flies from Caracas (Venezuela) to Managua (Nicaragua) on Wednesdays to Havana; From Managua to Caracas on Thursdays, and from Caracas to Managua on Saturdays and from Managua to Caracas.

12. Aruba Airlines

Aruba Airlines will fly between Havana and Managua on Thursdays. Flights will be operated on Fridays, January 14, 21 and 28 to Georgetown, the capital of Cuba and Guyana, and on Sundays from Georgetown. He plans flights to Camagueco for Georgetown on Mondays; Georgetown and Managua on Saturdays and Managua and Georgetown on Sundays.

Flights from Europe to Cuba

1. Iberia

Iberia will fly from Madrid, Spain to Havana on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Air Europa will operate between the two cities on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, January 9th. IBrojets will be available on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, as well as World2Fly flights from Madrid to Havana on Wednesdays and Sundays.

2. Air France

Air France will operate from Paris, France to Havana on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Edelweiss will fly from Zurich, Switzerland to Havana on Thursdays.

3. Condor

Condor will fly from Frankfurt, Germany to Havana on Monday, January 24 and 31; To Varadero on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (15, 22 and 29) and to Holquine on Sundays.

4. TUI Airways

TUI Airways will operate to Brussels, Belgium and Havana on Fridays. There will be flights from Manchester, UK to Varadero on Mondays and Thursdays; Brussels on Tuesdays and Amsterdam on Saturdays, Netherlands.

5. Aeroflot

Aeroflot will fly from Moscow to Havana on Tuesdays and Fridays; It flies from Moscow to Varadero on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Nordwind also plans flights from the Russian capital to Havana, Varadero, Cayo Koko, Camaguey and Holguin.

6. Royal Flight

The Royal Flight between Moscow and Varadero will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday (January 13), Friday and Sunday (9); He will fly to Holguin on Wednesday (19 and 26), Thursday (6) and Friday (14). For its part, Azure Air flies between Moscow and St. Petersburg between Varadero, Moscow and Kyo Koko.

7. Azure Air

Azure Air will fly from Kiev to Varadero on Tuesday (11), Thursday (6 and 27), Friday (21) and Sunday (16).

8. Lots of Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines will fly from Katowice (Poland) on Saturdays and from Warsaw to Varadero on Sundays. From the Polish capital he will also travel to Santa Clara on Wednesdays.

9. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines will operate from Istanbul to Havana on Mondays and Fridays. TAAG Angolana Airlines will fly from Luanda to Havana on Sunday, January 30 and return to Luanda on Monday, January 31.

