“We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the braveness, determination and kindness they displayed,” the GCSO said in a Fb post on Tuesday.

The inmates observed the deputy appeared “to be experience inadequately” when carrying out his security procedures in the housing device, the statement mentioned.

When he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, the deputy dropped consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor where he split his head open up, the GCSO stated.

The inmates in rooms near enough to see him slide started pounding on their doors, and before long the entire unit was contacting out for the unconscious deputy.