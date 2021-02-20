4 is accused of smuggling banned imported catfish

A New York court on Thursday charged four people with smuggling banned catfish into the United States.

Mahmoud Chaudhry, Shakil Ahmed, Beloit Hussain and Feroz Ahmed are the accused.

As stated in it Court complaint, All four, along with Asia Foods distributor Inc., smuggled large quantities of banned catfish into New York City.

Asia Foods Distributors Inc. Located in New York since 2014 and listed as CEO with Mahmoud Chaudhry as a local business entity.

Imports of ciliforms, a biological group that includes catfish, to the United States have been banned since 2017. Industrial practices in other countries may lead to questions as to whether fish meet U.S. health and safety guidelines. Imported catfish are cheaper than varieties grown in the United States, i.e. cheaper to go through the food supply chain.

Catfish intercepted by Homeland Security New York and associates found amid a smuggling operation. Via HSINewYork / Twitter

Prohibited catfish are listed in the records as different, legal type fish and are not included in any invoice.

In October 2019, a ship bound for Asian Foods Distributors Inc. was found to contain prohibited fish.

After further investigations under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in collaboration with the National Maritime and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General, found the banned fish in the distributor’s warehouse and in consumer stores.

Defendants face up to 25 years in prison on catfish smuggling and catfish smuggling conspiracy charges.