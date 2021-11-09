In response to growing evidence of atmospheric impact on public health, 45 of these sectors agreed to become more sustainable, and set a target date of 14 2050 or earlier to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

“The future of health must be based on organizations that fight the effects of epidemics, epidemics and other emergencies,” WTO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais warned in a statement.

But this includes extreme weather events and the increasing burden of various diseases related to air pollution and global warming.

Health systems should also be part of the solution, reducing carbon emissions, underscoring the power of praise for the promises made by countries such as Argentina, Fiji, Malawi, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Fijian government is responding by increasing the number of oceans causing hurricanes, flash floods and scarcity of clean water, by creating a more climate-resistant health infrastructure.

The message from the company and health professionals around the world is clear: Climate change is a major health challenge and we must act now, Adanom said.

These agreements emerged from a WHO survey released this week, which showed most countries with national climate plans from the Paris Agreement, but without comprehensive health measures or support mechanisms due to lack of funding.

As part of the COP26 Health Plan, pledges were made by the UK Government, the WHO, in partnership with health groups such as the Climate Champions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Harmless Health.

