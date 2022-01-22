90 tons of US-supplied weapons and ammunition arrive in Ukraine to defend against Russia

File image: Workers unload a shipment of ammunition delivered by the United States to Ukraine as part of security assistance (Reuters) on November 14, 2021, at Borisbil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine.

About About 90 tons of US-supplied weapons and ammunition landed at Borisburg airport in Ukraine this Saturday. (29 km east of Kiev) The first batch of additional aid to Ukraine was approved in December At the height of tensions with Russia over the White House and the building of troops on the border.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine has confirmed the plane’s arrival, although it did not specify what it was carrying beyond describing it as “a dangerous natural aid, including ammunition, to Ukrainian front-line defenders.”

“This demonstrates the United States’ firm commitment to the sovereign right to defend Ukraine.”, According to the embassy statement, posted on its Twitter account.

“These exports, and the $ 2.7 billion in aid provided to Ukraine since 2014, demonstrate the United States’ commitment to strengthening its defenses against the growing Russian occupation,” the diplomatic mission added.

Although the White House approved the new item in December, no information has been released until this week, as confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen.

Russia has repeatedly spoken out against the arrival of military equipment in Ukraine, realizing that it only serves to escalate military tensions in the region, with the recent launch of another small tank anti-tank ship provided by the United Kingdom.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also expressed interest in sending US-made anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

The United States and Russia meet again

Russia and the United States will meet again “next week” after holding “open” talks in Geneva yesterday. Geneva meeting between Russian diplomatic leaders. Sergei Lavrov, And American, Anthony Blink, The latest in a series of diplomatic efforts that began in December with two telephone conversations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

According to Blinken, although the tone was “obvious and substantial”, it helped alleviate tension after several weeks of verbal escalation. Lavrov said less than two hours after the meeting, he had agreed to a “reasonable conversation” with the US Secretary of State for “peace of mind”.

However, after the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement warning that there would be “serious consequences” if the West continued to “ignore Russia’s legitimate concerns” over NATO’s expansion of Ukraine and its western border. “This can be avoided if Washington acts in favor of our draft agreements on security guarantees,” the ministry said.

US diplomat urges Russia to show no intention of invading neighboring country “The best way to start is to push those forces back to the Ukrainian border,” Blingen said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of talks in Geneva on January 21, 2022 (Reuters)

The Kremlin denies any war intentions, but stipulates that NATO must intensify its signing of agreements guaranteeing non-expansion and withdrawal of the Atlantic Alliance from Eastern Europe. According to Western countries, something unacceptable is threatening Russia with severe sanctions if it attacks the former Soviet republic of Ukraine.

Blinken agreed to put “ideas” on the table next week, but did not say whether they would meet the Russians’ detailed demands. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s “non-military” aggression against Ukraine.

The diplomatic equation is complex. Russia on Friday demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops from NATO allies that have joined the coalition since 1997. Moscow specifically mentions Bulgaria and Romania, although the list includes 14 countries from the former communist camp.

Romania considered the request unacceptable and NATO rejected it, telling its spokeswoman Ona Lunges that such a departure would “create first-class and second-rate NATO members.”

The Ukrainian military intelligence service has repeatedly accused Moscow of “strengthening the fighting capabilities” of pro-Russian separatists with tanks, artillery and ammunition in eastern Ukraine. Russia, despite its denials, is considered a key supporter of these militants and the trigger for the conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. In the same year it annexed Crimea in response to the pro-Western revolution in Ukraine.

Russia’s lower house president Vyacheslav Volodin has announced that parliament will discuss next week Putin’s demand recognition of the independence of the two separatist territories of Donetsk and Lukansk.

The Geneva meeting concludes Anthony Plinken’s tour of Europe to meet with his Ukrainian, German, French and British allies.

Europeans and Americans have stressed that Moscow’s attack on Ukraine could lead to severe sanctions. A threat that the Kremlin has ignored for eight years and it has not changed its policy.

For Moscow, the main goal is to push back NATO, which is seen as a threat. For Americans, leaving Europe is not an option. An opportunity to serve on the defunct nuclear disarmament treaty signed during the Cold War buried by former US President Donald Trump.

