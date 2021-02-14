Health officials announced Saturday that a 78-year-old woman has died after being vaccinated at a mass vaccination site in Los Angeles County.

The family of the patient said he had a history of heart disease, according to Dr. Michael E. Schmidt, director of the Kaiser Permanent Southern California Immunization Program. Morris said in a statement.

The doctor said the woman “died unexpectedly” after receiving a Pfizer version of the Covit-19 vaccine at a Kaiser’s place about a quarter of a mile 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

“While sitting in the observation area after the injection, the patient complained of feeling uncomfortable and when assessed by the medical staff, he lost consciousness,” he said. “The paramedics at the scene also started and continued the CPR immediately, but eventually she was unable to recover.”

The cause of his death has not yet been determined, but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in an email that there were no signs of an allergic or anaphylactic reaction.

“His death did not appear to be related to the vaccine,” it said.

The 57-year-old woman’s husband was also vaccinated on Friday.

“Despite this tragedy, he still insists that the Covit-19 vaccine effort should continue, and that he would like to receive his second dose of the vaccine in a few weeks,” Morris said.

Last week, health officials said the cause of death of a 58-year-old Virginia woman who received the Pfizer vaccine was unknown.

In January, the Norwegian Public Health Agency said there was no evidence that the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of death.

Baseball great Hong Aaron dies just weeks after receiving Moderna’s Govt-19 vaccine. 5. Some critics of the vaccine immediately used this opportunity to point out a link between the death of the Hall of Fame and the vaccine.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, administrative associate dean of the Emory University School of Medicine, said last month that he was “absolutely confident that the vaccine had nothing to do with his death and that he was old and weak and involved.”

Health officials said the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine site will remain open for as long as possible.