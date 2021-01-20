January 21, 2021

A Connecticut man has been charged with assaulting a police officer who was trapped in a doorway during the Capitol riots

Arzu January 21, 2021 2 min read

The Connecticut man arrested by FBI For being charged Washington, D.C., assaulting a police officer Authorities said Wednesday that he was seen on viral videos stuck between doors during the Capitol riots.

Patrick Edward McCauley was arrested Tuesday night around 7pm in White Plains, New York, and is charged with assaulting a police officer, civil disorder and trespassing, officials said.

The Judicial Criminal Complaint alleges that while using the police shield against the officer during the January 6 storm, McCoy repeatedly told the officer to “go home” and “come on man, you’m going to be evicted, go home.” U.S. Capitol building.

Although Daniel Hodges, a traumatized officer, appeared to be present at the time of the attack, he later told reporters he was happy to do his duty.

“If it wasn’t my job, I would have done it for free,” he said. “It is absolutely my pleasure to suppress a white nationalist insurgency. We will do it as many times as it takes.”

In the charging document, McCahe fitted Hodges’ body between the riot armor and the door to the west terrace, saying, “A lone rioter violently rips off Hodges’ gas mask, exposing Officer Hodges’ bloody mouth.

McCauley is said to have left the Capitol on security cameras after hitting other officers with a shield, the document says.

Messages sent by NBC News to 23-year-old McCae and his family on publicly listed phone numbers in Ridgefield, Connecticut, were not immediately withdrawn Wednesday afternoon.

The rebels, supporters of former President Donald Trump who attended a rally where Trump spoke, rallied US capital and delayed congressional acceptance of Joe Biden’s winning electoral college vote.

“The brutal attack on Officer Hodges is despicable and not the best American,” said U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a statement.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based reporter who covers crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast.

Image: David K. LeeDavid K. Lee

David K. Li is a leading news correspondent for NBC News.

