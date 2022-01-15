A fire has been reported in northwest Miami-Tad

A fire this Saturday provoked the response of firefighters and caused a stir among citizens of Miami-Date County, Florida.

Reports began at noon that there was smoke near 32nd Avenue on Northwest and 127th Street in Oba-Loca.

Journalist Brandon Sullivan posted pictures on Twitter asking about it: “Monster fire is somewhere north of Miami. Are you wondering what is burning? 1139 ET. “

The response came from the Miami-Date Fire Department, which responded to a warning at a garbage dump in Oba-Loka, near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 127th Street.

They also show perceived images from a distance of kilometers from the total traffic profile.

“We see smoke from the Opa-Locka garbage fire from our Miami airport camera. I hope everyone working to put out the fire, including the Miami Tate firefighters, is safe!” They said in their post.

This was not an easy task, and the pictures revealed by Only in Date profile showed that both the flames and the smoke had reached a height of several meters.

Firefighters explained that several vehicles caught fire inside the garbage dump. At first, a team tried to put out the fire, but local officials explained that it was necessary to call for reinforcement and additional resources due to the intensity of the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said. The cause of the fire is unknown, so police have warned that an investigation will be conducted.

